Jacqueline Loor Unveils Brilliant New Single 'It's Not On Me'

Jacqueline Loor is an alternative-pop singer-songwriter who taught herself to play guitar at nineteen and used it to create original songs after every heartbreak and loss. This week she unveils her gorgeously crafted new single "It's Not On Me," the follow up to her latest video and single "Don't You Pretend," which made us fall in love with the buzzworthy artist. Though we're not the only ones; the singer-songwriter has been covered across the board as she wins over listeners with her harmonious and strong vocals, set above a stunning and rich bed of instrumentation. "It's Not On Me," is the perfect track as it let's us get to know the artist a little bit more.

Jacqueline Loor noticed her vulnerability and honesty in her lyrics along with the catchiness of her melodies were well received by anyone who listened. Jacqueline Loor continued to write songs using her own real stories as she releases honest and captivating singles.

Her most recent track and video for "Don't You Pretend," is a breath of fresh air in the music scene, and as she continues her success, she brings to us the delightful "It's Not On Me." A courageous and vibrant track has the artist taking center stage. With the release of her current singles and videos, Loor has recently appeared on Telemundo in the past few weeks, which brings her to an even larger, and well-deserved audience base. "It's Not On Me" is out today, Friday 11/15 and we are over the moon to share it with you.

Listen to the "It's Not On Me" in all of its glory, here:

https://soundcloud.com/user-95854961/jacquelineloor-441k-16b-mixmaster/s-kIMAH?fbclid=IwAR2NVQwft7RPX-xoSHW-lZgxUBYGmOJuSLJ_x6zRDdYt6lMlm1Goq8K9Cjc





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You