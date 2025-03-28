Jackie Evancho Drops Original New Single 'Worthy'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-Platinum-selling vocalist Jackie Evancho continues her musical transformation with the release of two new singles this spring. Worthy, written by Evancho and produced by Smash Mouth’s Greg Camp, is out now.

Says Jackie of the song, “I was at a place mentally where I truly just felt like there was nothing that I could do right for a certain person I was seeing at the time. And that bled into my self-esteem and confidence in a serious way. Just writing this song and getting these thoughts out of my head made me feel more peaceful at the time.” Listen to the single below.

The second single, Case 23, is out April 11th. Says Jackie of Case 23. “This song came to me at a point where I felt very scrutinized by people in my life and around me as well as by my own self. It’s about a story of the aches and pains of being a young adult who’s just trying to figure out life.” Both singles follow the release of Evancho’s 2024 EP Solla, which contains her radio hit Behind my Eyes.

ABOUT JACKIE EVANCHO

Singer, concert artist, actress, and model, Jackie Evancho is a platinum-selling recording artist who first became a worldwide sensation at the age of 10 years old, with her stunning debut performance singing “O Mio Babbino Caro” on season 5 of NBC’s America’s Got Talent (AGT).

A career that began with a little girl’s fascination with the film adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera has led Billboard to twice include Jackie on its list of “music movers-and-shakers under the age of 21,” as well as Forbes Magazine naming Jackie to their list of “30 under 30,” in part due to the history she has made along the way – the youngest solo platinum artist, earning the record away from Michael Jackson – the youngest top 5 debut artist ever in the U.K – the highest ranking debut artist of 2010 – and a Guinness World Record as the youngest person to ever have a US Top 3 album.

In only slightly over a decade, Jackie has made ten chart-topping albums and DVDs, headlined three successful PBS television specials, co-starred in the film The Company You Keep at the request of Robert Redford, and tirelessly toured the world singing for Presidents and other world leaders, at world events, and to her fans everywhere.

In addition to her solo success, Jackie has recorded and/or performed duets with such notable artists as Tony Bennett, Barbara Streisand, Placido Domingo, Josh Groban, Chris Botti, Joshua Bell, Il Volo, David Foster, Andrea Bocelli, and José Carreras, to name a few.

She was invited to open Oprah Winfrey’s farewell special with a duet performance of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” with Josh Groban and Patti LaBelle. She also represented the US in Russia at the opening of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum where she performed in front of over 100,000 people prior to the Forum’s opening, singing with two international opera stars, Russia’s Dmitri Hvorostovsky, and South Korea’s Sumi Jo.

In 2017, Jackie and her family appeared in a reality TLC TV special, ‘Growing Up Evancho’ to give the world a glimpse of life since her first appearance on America’s Got Talent. A couple of years late,r the world saw the emergence of a maturing Jackie Evanch,o starting with her much-anticipated return to AGT – The Champion,s where she again stunned audiences with her rendition of Barbara Streisand’s “Somewhere.” Jackie recorded that version for her album “The Debut,” which put her in the unique position of bringing a young woman’s perspective to Streisand’s legendary repertoire.

In 2020, Jackie appeared as “The Kitty” on FOX’s The Masked Singe,r where she immediately became a crowd favorite through her amazing vocals and playful persona. This re-introduced audiences to not only a master of classical vocals but also showed the world that she is masterful within any genre of music.

During the pandemic, Jackie explored a new direction within her craft and began writing songs. In doing so, she realized that she wanted to pay homage to one of the greatest songwriters of our time, Joni Mitchell. Her most recent album, “Carousel Of Time” does just that, and has received high praise from the music industry. Her songwriting and “new-found” voice have taken her in a new musical direction, and through a chance meeting, she teamed up with an unlikely partner in the founding member of Smash Mouth, Greg Camp.

Comments