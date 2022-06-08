Jack White Shares New Track 'If I Die Tomorrow'

Jack White has released "If I Die Tomorrow," the brand-new single from White's second album of 2022, ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE (out July 22 via Third Man Records). "If I Die Tomorrow" comes paired with a haunting new video directed by Brantley Gutierrez which premiered this morning on YouTube.

Additionally, White & Third Man Records have unveiled the limited edition vinyl variants for ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE which are all available for pre-order starting today. The vinyl variants include a 'Detroit Denim' independent record store exclusive version, 'Tranquil Turquoise' in the Third Man Records web store, 'Heavenly Eclipse' via Vinyl Me, Please, and a Barnes & Noble edition with an exclusive slip mat. Standard black vinyl, CD, limited edition Bandcamp exclusive white cassette, and digital download are also available.

Don't miss Jack White on tour either! White is currently wrapping up the first North American leg of his epic Supply Chain Issues Tour. Produced by Live Nation and recently hailed by Variety as "the Greatest Rock 'n' Roll Show on Earth," the tour - which features White's first headline shows in four years -will resume later this month with a pair of eagerly awaited UK dates at London's Eventim Apollo (June 27 and 28), followed by a European run set to travel through late July.

White will return home for a second series of North American headline shows getting underway at Minneapolis, MN's Armory on August 13. In addition, White will perform at a number of upcoming festivals, including Louisville, KY's Bourbon & Beyond (September 15), Atlanta, GA's Music Midtown (September 17-18), Dana Point, CA's Ohana Festival (October 1), Primavera Sound Buenos Aires in Argentina (October 14) and Primavera Sound Santiago in Chile (October 16). For complete details and ticket information, please visit jackwhiteiii.com/tour-dates.

Jack White's first new album of 2022, FEAR OF THE DAWN, is available everywhere now via Third Man Records. The album - which includes the acclaimed singles, "Taking Me Back," "Hi-De-Ho (w/ Q-Tip)," "What's The Trick?," and the rollicking title track, "Fear Of The Dawn" - has made a landmark chart debut following its April 8 release, with nine #1 chart debuts in its first week including Billboard's "Top Album Sales," "Top Current Album Sales," "Top Alternative Albums," "Top Rock Albums," "Record Label Independent Current Albums," "Digital Albums," "Current Digital Albums," "Internet Albums," and "Vinyl Albums," as well as at #4 on the overall Billboard 200.

This marks the fourth consecutive debut atop the "Top Alternative Albums" and "Top Rock Albums" charts for a new Jack White solo release. Internationally, FEAR OF THE DAWN debuted at #3 in the UK, #6 in Germany, and in Japan at #4 on the Rock Chart and #7 on the International Chart. The album also debuted at #2 in the UK Official Vinyl Album Charts.

Listen to the new single here:

JACK WHITE - THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES TOUR 2022

June 08 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena ****

June 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre ††††

June 11 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center ††††

June 12 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater††††

June 27 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo @

June 28 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo +

June 30 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium @

July 01 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live +

July 02 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee <

July 04 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall <

July 05 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin <<<

July 07 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant @@

July 08 - Barcelona, Spain - Cruïlla Festival*

July 10 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival *

July 12 - Carcassonne, France - Festival de Carcassonne @@

July 14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall ++

July 15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle ++

July 16 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National <<

July 18 - Paris, France - L'Olympia >>

July 19 - Paris, France - L'Olympia >>

July 20 - Paris, France - L'Olympia >>

July 30 - Yuzawa, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival*

August 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory ^^

August 14 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom^^^^

August 16 - Milwaukee, WI - UWM Panther Arena ^^^^

August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^^^^

August 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage #

August 21 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark ††

August 23 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena §§§§

August 24 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion §§§§

August 25 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre §§§§

August 27 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater ####

August 28 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park ####

August 29 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre ####

September 15 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond*

September 17-18 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown*

October 1 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival*

October 7-8 - Guadalajara, MX - Tecate Coordenada*

October 14 - Buenos Aires, AR - Primavera Sound Buenos Aires*

October 16 - Santiago, CL - Primavera Sound Santiago*

* Festival Performance

w/ SPECIAL GUESTS (NORTH AMERICA)

**** The Backseat Lovers (June 6-8)

†††† Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (June 10-12)

^^^^ Ezra Furman (August 14, 16-17)

††Cherry Glazerr (August 21)

§§§§ Cautious Clay (August 23-25)

#### Glove (August 27-29)

w/ SPECIAL GUESTS (EUROPE/UK)

@ Chubby & The Gang (June 27, 30)

+ Yard Act (June 28, July 1)

< SONS (July 2, 4)

<<< Doctor Victor (July 5)

@@ Ko Ko Mo (July 7, 12)

++ Larkin Poe (July 14-15)

<< Equal Idiots (July 16)

>> Mdou Moctar (July 18, 19, 20)