Jack Trades Shares 'Change Your Mind Ft. Sahara' Single

Celebrated electronic producer Jack Trades releases his latest single, 'Change Your Mind ft. sahara' on the 12th of March via Physical Presents. Last year, Jack Trades' single 'Kill Me Slowly (with Heather Janssen)' made waves - as it was streamed over 4 million times and featured on tastemaker Youtube Channels The Vibe Guide, MrRevillz and Sensual Musique. During his career, Jack Trades has been featured in Your EDM, Dancing Astronaut, EDM Sauce, Run The Trap as well was the Nightblue Music Youtube channel and Spotify's Cardio, Fresh Finds, New Music Friday Canada and mint Canada playlists. In total, Jack Trades has been played over 7.5 million times on Spotify and Youtube alone with airplay from SiriusXM's Liquid Todd's #Betabpm show, iHeartRadio's Evolution and Pitbull's Globalization Radio. The producer has remixed songs for the likes of Feenixpawl, Late Night Alumni, Shaun Frank and Adam K & Soha.

Based in Toronto, Canada sahara released her debut single in 2019. Since then, the singer has collected over 100 000 views across streaming platforms and featured on the Youtube Channel Délicieuse Musique.

Other-worldly vocals permeate throughout this glistening melodic dance single as Jack Trades leads us down a road of temptation. With romantic lyrics meeting a deeply enticing bassline, 'Change Your Mind' is the perfect dance-influenced escapism track that will lure you into making bad decisions with your ex. Embrace flashing lights, monster speakers and cocktails so sweet they make the floor sticky with Jack Trades and his latest single. The producer is born and based in Calgary, Canada. Jack Trades' sound draws parallels to the dynamic likes of Kaskade, Martin Solveig and Nora En Pure.

Jack Trades gives his thoughts on the single: "There is something special about a sad song that is absolutely personal and authentic, "Change Your Mind" is just that song. We often end up staying in relationships that have no future, even though we know the final outcome. But at the end of the day, we are only human and it's okay to go through those emotions."

Speaking of the single, sahara tells us: "A few years ago, I was driving home from the city and the car in front of me had a bumper sticker that said, "stop making excuses." I was seeing someone at the time. She was incredible one day then entirely checked out the next. The most precious moments become meaningless when consistency has no existence. This song describes the frustration of being all in for someone who truly means what they say when they say it, but also has the ability to change their mind in a second."



