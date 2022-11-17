JP Saxe Releases 'The Good Parts'

GRAMMY®nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist JP Saxe unveils his brand-new single entitled "The Good Parts" via Arista Records. The track was penned by Saxe and produced by close collaborators Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde) and Ryan Marrone. Saxe will perform the song on NBC's Today Show on Monday, November 21st.

Regarding "The Good Parts", Saxe states, "This song is about trying to find the healthy recognition that there can be beautiful parts in a relationship that ends. You can heal without having to destroy it, and you can also heal without over-romanticizing it."

"The Good Parts" follows the release of "When You Think of Me," which Billboard included in their sought-after '10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through the Week' list and stated that "Saxe's vocal fragility [gave] ample room above the somber keys for maximum emotional effect."

Building on the back of his breakout 2021 album Dangerous Levels of Introspection, Saxe continues to make waves this year with sold out performances, including tour dates with Alicia Keys and Lewis Capaldi, as well as the release of Dangerous Levels of Introspection (Stripped) in early 2022. Saxe just landed his first #1 spot as a songwriter at country radio with "Wishful Drinking" by Ingrid Andress ft. Sam Hunt. The track received a Best Country Duo/Group Performance nomination for the 2023 GRAMMY® Awards.

JP Saxe writes songs to discover and fathom the depths of his own personality. It's why he doesn't hold back or pull any punches. It's why he speaks so candidly about life, loss, and love. It's why he's consistently penned the kinds of lyrics worthy of a tattoo.

It's why he's quietly emerged as a multi-platinum GRAMMY® nominated phenomenon whose voice can be felt across pop music. After dedicating his life to music, the Toronto-born and Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist captivated audiences everywhere with "If The World Was Ending" [feat. Julia Michaels].

Nominated for "Song of the Year" at the 2021 GRAMMY® Awards, streamed over one billion times, and certified double-platinum in the U.S. and six times-platinum in Canada, it paved the way for his full-length debut, Dangerous Levels of Introspection [Arista Records]. Powered by "A Little Bit Yours," "Line By Line" [feat. Maren Morris], and "Here's Hopin'" with John Mayer, it earned acclaim from People, Entertainment Weekly, American Songwriter, UPROXX, and EUPHORIA. who even rated it "5-out-of-5 stars."

Along the way, he delivered show-stopping performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert accompanied by Mayer, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly & Ryan, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and more. To date, Saxe has amassed over 2.5 billion total streams and received two iHeart Awardnominations for Best New Pop Artist and Best Lyrics.

He won the award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2021 JUNO Awards, where he received five nominations in total. This year, he was nominated for two JUNO Awards, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

His co-writes for artists have received critical acclaim, with "Wishful Drinking" by Ingrid Andress ft. Sam Hunt landing him his first #1 spot as a songwriter at country radio, as well as a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. With a lot on his mind and the Voice Notes app armed and ready, he continues to uncover more, leading into a full-length project next year.

Listen to the new single here: