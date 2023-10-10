JP Saxe Announces New Dates on 'A Grey Area World Tour'

The Toronto-born, LA-based musician - currently on tour with John Mayer - recently unveiled his sophomore album ‘A Grey Area,’ out now.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

Multi-platinum GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist JP Saxe has announced two new dates on his upcoming “A Grey Area World Tour” - Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre on February 27, 2024 and Salt Lake City’s The Rockwell at The Complex on March 24, 2023.

The 50-date worldwide tour kicks off January 27, 2023 in Edmonton, AB, before stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Mexico City, Chicago, Ft Lauderdale, New York City, Boston, Berlin, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, London, Dublin and more. 

Artist presale for the newly added dates opens tomorrow (Wednesday, October 11) at 10AM, followed by local presale on Thursday (October 12) at 10AM. For a full list of tour dates throughout North America and Europe, VIP packages and ticket links, head Click Here

The Toronto-born, LA-based musician - currently on tour with John Mayer - recently unveiled his sophomore album 'A Grey Area,' out now on Arista Records/Sony Music Entertainment.

The 13-song collection was created alongside GRAMMY® Award winning producer Malay and features collaborations with five-time Latin GRAMMY® winner and two-time GRAMMY® nominated Colombian musician Camilo, folk-pop trio Tiny Habits, Lizzy McAlpine and John Mayer. In a recent interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Saxe explained how the loss of his mother inspired him to learn a new language, which ultimately inspired him to write the 13-song collection.

JP SAXE "A GREY AREA WORLD TOUR" DATES

North America

Special guests to be announced.

1/27/24 Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

1/28/24 Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre

1/30/24 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

1/31/24 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

2/2/24 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

2/6/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

2/9/24 San Diego, CA - Music Box

2/10/24 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

2/12/24 Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf Santa Fe

2/15/24 Mexico City, MX – Lunario Del Auditorio Nacional

2/16/24 Guadalajara, MX - C3 Stage

2/17/24 Monterrey, MX - Foro Didi

2/19/24 Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

2/20/24 Dallas, TX – The Kessler

2/21/24 Houston, TX - Heights Theater

2/23/24 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

2/24/24 Ft Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

2/25/24 Orlando, FL – The Social

2/27/24 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

2/28/24 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

3/1/24 Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

3/2/24 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

3/3/24 New York, NY – Webster Hall

3/6/24 Boston, MA - Royale

3/7/24 Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

3/8/24 Ottawa, ON – Algonquin Commons Theatre

3/9/24 Toronto, ON - History

3/11/24 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

3/12/24 Detroit, MI – The Shelter

3/14/24 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

3/16/24 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

3/17/24 Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

3/19/24 Chicago, IL - House of Blues

3/21/24 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

3/23/24 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

3/24/24 Salt Lake City - The Rockwell at The Complex

UK & Europe

Special guests to be announced

4/1/24 Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

4/2/24 Oslo, Norway – Vulkan Arena

4/4/24 Copenhagen, Denmark-  Pumpehuset

4/6/24 Berlin, Germany - Hole44

4/8/24 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

4/9/24 Cologne, Germany - Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

4/11/24 Milan, Italy - Santeria Toscana 31

4/13/24 Madrid, ES - Changó Club

4/14/24 Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz2

4/16/24 Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

4/17/24 London, UK - Electric Brixton

4/18/24 Manchester, UK - Gorilla

4/20/24 Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Warehouse

4/21/24 Dublin, Ireland - The Academy




