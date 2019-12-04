JOHN FOGERTY - 50 YEAR TRIP: LIVE AT RED ROCKS to be Released January 24

Recorded at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado this past June, John Fogerty's 50 Year Trip - Live at Red Rocks will now be released as a double LP and live DVD on January 24, 2020 via BMG. The film version is also airing nationwide on PBS during their December Pledge Drives. The set was previously released in only the CD format to coincide with the cinematic release of the concert film which played, for one night only, on November 11, 2019 - Veteran's Day.



Filmed and recorded on June 20, 2019 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado during a special stop of John Fogerty's nationwide U.S. tour celebrating his 50- year career. This amazing set list includes seventeen John Fogerty Creedence Clearwater Revival classics including; "Proud Mary", "Bad Moon Rising" and "Centerfield" along with covers of "I Heard it Through the Grapevine" by Gladys Knight and the Pips and "Susie Q" first released on CCR's debut album in 1968 and the band's only Top 40 hit not written by Fogerty (full track listing for the DVD and 2LP Set is below).



Fogerty has spent the year celebrating his 50th Anniversary in music, a milestone celebration for one of America's greatest songwriters. Iconic hits "Proud Mary," "Fortunate Son," "Who'll Stop the Rain," "Born on the Bayou," "Bad Moon Rising" and so many more from his songbook, were all amazingly released in just one year; 1969. This past August, Fogerty returned to the original Woodstock location in Bethel, NY, to celebrate his place at that historic festival. He also just wrapped up 49th show from his on-going Las Vegas residency at the Wynn Hotel's Encore Theatre.

John Fogerty - 50 Year Trip - Live at Red Rocks



Two LP Gatefold Vinyl Tracklist:

SIDE A

1. Born On the Bayou

2. Green River

3. Lookin' Out My Back Door

4. Suzie Q

5. Who'll Stop The Rain

6. Hey Tonight



SIDE B

7. Up Around The Bend

8. Rock And Roll Girls

9. I Heard It Through The Grapevine

10. Long As I Can See The Light



SIDE C

11. Run Through The Jungle

12. Keep On Chooglin'

13. Have You Ever Seen The Rain

14. Down On The Corner



SIDE D

15. Centerfield

16. The Old Man Down The Road

17. Fortunate Son

18. Bad Moon Rising

19. Proud Mary



DVD Tracklist:

1. Born On the Bayou

2. Green River

3. Looking Out My Back Door

4. Suzie Q

5. Who'll Stop The Rain

6. Hey Tonight

7. Up Around The Bend

8. Rock And Roll Girls

9. I Heard It Through the Grapevine

10. Long As I Can See The Light

11. With A Little Help From My Friends

12. My Generation

13. Everyday People

14. Dance To The Music

15. Give Peace A Chance

16. The Star-Spangled Banner

17. Run Through The Jungle

18. Keep On Chooglin'

19. Have You Ever Seen The Rain

20. Down On The Corner

21. Centerfield

22. The Old Man Down The Road

23. Fortunate Son

24. Bad Moon Rising

25. Proud Mary





Pre-orders for these new releases can be found, here: https://johnfogertyshop.com/store/





