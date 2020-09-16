JOE WONG's 'Nite Creatures' Out This Friday

Watch the video for "Dreams Wash Away" below.

JOE WONG will release his debut album Nite Creatures on September 18 via Decca Records. Produced by Mary Timony (Ex Hex, Helium) and featuring performances from Timony, Mary Lattimore, Jon Natchez (War on Drugs), Craig Wedren (Shudder to Think), Anna Waronker (that dog.), Steven Drozd (Flaming Lips) and more.

Nite Creatures features luxurious melodies accompanying Wong's deeply personal lyrics. It was written in the years between his father suffering a stroke in 2010 and his death in 2019. The result is an album that - in the cinematic detail of one of Wong's film scores - explores the intersection of melancholy and joyful surrender. Read more on the album via Pitchfork.

NPR Music's All Songs Considered recently featured the album's psychedelic lead single "Dreams Wash Away" on the show (listen HERE). The track from the Los Angeles-based, Milwaukee-raised multi-instrumentalist, composer and podcast host (The Trap Set) has officially been streamed over one million times via Spotify and over two million times across combined DSPs. "Dreams Wash Away" was also featured in the final episode of Netflix's acclaimed animated series The Midnight Gospel, a show that Wong also composed the music for (stream 'The Midnight Gospel' Original Soundtrack HERE). The Titmouse-produced video for the song features re-contextualized elements from the show with the characters and backgrounds combined in new ways not seen in the show, currently has 900,000+ views and can be seen below.

The album's additional singles to-date include double single "Minor"--a portrait of romantic claustrophobia--with "Nuclear Rainbow" which is a timely track about the type of heightened existential dread not unlike the kind running rampant at this particular moment in our history ("Nuclear rainbow throws shadows of dread over the kingdom of comfort / Billions of people who haven't died yet searching for permanent shelter"); and the Marianne Faithfull-inspired "Day After Day."

LP pre-orders of Nite Creatures can be purchased via joewong.bigcartel.com . All profits from LP sales through July 2020 were donated to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Photo Credit: Priscilla Scott

