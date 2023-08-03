Izzy Bizu Releases New Single 'Flower Power'

“Flower Power” follows her catchy recent singles “Dumb.”

By: Aug. 03, 2023

Buzzy soul-pop hitmaker Izzy Bizu has released her liberating, sunny new single “Flower Power.” Listen to “Flower Power,” a serotonin-laced bop about the power of opening yourself up to adventure.

“‘Flower Power’ is a song I wrote about trying things for the first time, feeling liberated, feeling the energy of others and trusting in them to take me on adventures I’d never forget,” shares Izzy on the new single. “Hope you enjoy this little piece of my story, big love.”

“Flower Power” follows her catchy recent singles “Dumb,” a light-hearted, fun song that brims with confidence and speaks to respecting your self-worth by walking away from relationships that aren’t worth your time, and “Walk Away” with Joe Devlin which is a testament to the importance of true friendship.

In addition to new solo music, Izzy has released recent collaborations with renowned French DJ Møme (“With You”) and with acclaimed Brazilian DJ Vintage Culture (“If I Live Forever”), while experiencing a resurgence of her breakthrough hit “White Tiger” from her debut album A Moment of Madness that just catapulted past 100 million streams on Spotify alone after going viral on TikTok.

Performing at Lollapalooza this Saturday, August 5 with headliners ODESZA and at Red Rocks with Hippie Sabotage on August 8, Izzy has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry – including touring with Sam Smith, Coldplay, and Justin Bieber – to receive acclaim from Vogue, LA Times, Billboard, The Guardian, Elite Daily, NME, Clash, Earmilk, and more for blending pop hooks with elements of soul and jazz that reflect her upbringing between London, Ethiopia, and Bahrain.

With over 400 million Spotify streams, Izzy is one of the most dynamic and exciting artists to come out of the UK in recent years with huge collaborations including featuring on ODESZA’s hit single “Forgive Me,” appearing on HONNE’s “Someone That Loves You” (which is also on Izzy’s 2019 EP GLITA and features Coldplay’s Chris Martin), and co-writing on Bárbara Bandeira’s “Como Tu ft. Ivandro” which hit #1 overseas.

2023 TOUR DATES

* with ODESZA
^ with Hippie Sabotage
August 5 – Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL*
August 8 – Red Rocks – Denver, CO^
August 13 – Outside Lands Festival – San Francisco, CA*
August 30 – The Schottenstein Center – Columbus, OH*
September 1 – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center – Darien, NY*
September 2 – S&T Bank Music Park – Burgettstown, PA*
September 3 – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center – Noblesville, IN*
September 8 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL*
September 9 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL*
September 12 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA*
September 14 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC*
September 15 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN*
September 16 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA*
September 20 – Acrisure Arena – Palm Desert, CA*
September 24 - Life Is Beautiful Festival – Las Vegas, NV*
September 28 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA*
September 29 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA*
September 30 – Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA*
October 4 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE*
October 6 – The Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR*
October 8 – Austin City Limits Music Festival – Austin, TX*
October 12 – Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK*
October 13 – T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO*
October 15 – Austin City Limits Music Festival – Austin, TX*
October 19 – Palacio de los Deportes - Ciudad de México, Iztacalco*
October 21 – Fundidora Park – Monterrey, N.L.*

photo credit: Sofi Adams



