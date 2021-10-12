Items from Dolly Parton, Katy Perry, BTS & More Auctioned for MusiCares Grammy Week Auction

Julien's Auctions announced today the exceptional lineup of items offered by some of music's biggest and brightest stars to be sold at MUSICARES® CHARITY RELIEF AUCTION taking place live in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com on Sunday, January 30th, 2022.

This Official GRAMMY® Week event precedes the 64th Annual GRAMMY® Awards telecast. Proceeds will benefit MusiCares, the leading music industry charity, which provides the music community a support system of health and human services across a spectrum of needs including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, preventative clinics, unforeseen personal emergencies and disaster relief.

Leading the call to action are the 21st century's pop icons, BTS. The seven superstars - RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook - have generously offered their Louis Vuitton ensembles worn by the group during their unforgettable performance of their smash hit song "Dynamite" filmed from Seoul, South Korea at the 63rd annual GRAMMY® Awards ceremony that aired on March 14th, 2021.

ARMY, their passionate fan base of millions across the globe, stormed social media to express their excitement and joy using the hashtags #LightItUpBTS and #BTSOurGreatestPrize, while watching BTS dressed in these custom-made white, orange and black LV suits in their historic first solo performance on Music's Biggest Night®. This group of ensembles will be sold at no reserve with a conservative pre-auction estimate at $30,000 - $50,000 (seen in photo above credit: BIGHIT MUSIC).

Another incredible BTS piece connected to this unforgettable GRAMMY® performance and on offer is a group of three unique rings worn by j-hope. The jewelry (photo below right), consists of a twisted double band in gold color, a triple green gem single band sterling silver ring, and a spiral gold colored sterling silver ring, size 9 (estimate: $2,000 - $4,000).

A sensational piece of GRAMMY® history that will dazzle the auction stage comes from the one and only, Dolly Parton. The ten-time GRAMMY® award-winning singer, with fifty GRAMMY® nominations and two Academy Award nominations, is offering her stunning white and gold long sleeve fited dress with gold rhinestones and beaded fringe, worn on the red-carpet February 2, 2019 when she was honored as the MusiCares Person Of The Year, the first country artist to be honored.

Articles of clothing worn by the beloved pop culture icon, pioneer and revered singer of classics such as "Jolene," "9 to 5," and "I Will Always Love You," rarely come to auction (photo left). This widely photographed headliner is accompanied by the mannequin used to tailor the dress to fit Parton and a framed photograph collage displaying Parton wearing the dress at the event (estimate: $2,000 - $4,000).

Another notable GRAMMY® showstopper heading to the auction will be global pop icon Katy Perry's ensemble (photo right credit: John Shearer Photography) worn on "The GRAMMY® Nominations Concert Live! - Countdown to Music's Biggest Night."

The multi- GRAMMY® nominated singer of mega platinum hits such as, "Roar," "Dark Horse," and "Firework" and popular American Idol judge wore the unforgettable silver ensemble consisting of a decorative snowflake crystal headpiece, striped sweater, silver skirt with rhinestones and tulle, silver shorts and bustier jumpsuit in the opening of the 2010 televised special performing her GRAMMY® nominated hit "California Gurls" (estimate: $3,000 - $5,000).

