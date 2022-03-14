Island of Love Share New Single 'At Home'

Island of Love -- the London indie quartet making their name as Third Man London's first signing -- have shared new track "At Home" and its accompanying video, which was directed by Ben Chappell (Arctic Monkeys, Girls, The Raconteurs).

The video debuted via FLOOD Magazine, who praised the "power-pop ballad" for the way it "integrates the heavy muscle of garage punk." Pre-save the Songs of Love EP here, which will be released digitally on March 18, 2022, followed by a limited edition 7" vinyl release on July 1.

"'At Home' was inspired by two things: being sent home from work at the start of the pandemic and a conversation with Karim about how there aren't enough indie tunes with d-beats," says Linus, who handles vocals on this track. "If either of those sound familiar to you then this should be right up your alley..."

The band has also announced a UK tour with kindred spirits Hotline TNT, as well as a slew of appearances at European festivals, including Get Together Festival, Dot To Dot Festival, Liverpool Sound City, Bigfoot Festival, and Left of the Dial Festival. See below for all currently announced dates.

Originally called 'Love Island' -- until "Linus didn't make the audition process so we jumbled it around" (or, possibly, for legal reasons) -- Third Man London's first signing settled instead on "Island of Love."

For the label, an island within the UK music scene is exactly what Karim, Linus, Daniel and Jimmy are: feedback-fueled adolescents with a depth of songwriting unheard since Teenage Fanclub's formative Catholic Education, and late '80s Dinosaur Jr . So mind-bendingly good are the group that Third Man co-founder and owner Ben Swank presented an offer approximately thirty seconds after they played the opening weekend of Third Man's new Soho digs (...new to the extent that drummer Jimmy left the stage with paint up his back).

Bonded by playing in various punk, hardcore and metal bands in their hometown of London, Island of Love's now double frontmen, Linus and Karim, would write and share demos between their family homes. The lo-fi, fuzzy fruits of these sessions melded into 2020's seven song Promo Tape.

Now, no longer a bedroom project, the four-piece's first collaboration with Third Man is the EP Songs of Love: twelve minutes of adrenaline, awash with guitar distortion, Linus and Karim's dark harmonies and contemplative lyrics beyond their teenage years. Out March digitally and June on vinyl, this special release is sure to go down in both the TMR history books as well as mosh pits nationwide.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

5/1 - Get Together Festival - Sheffield, UK #

5/12 - Venue MOT - London, UK @

5/13 - TGE - Brighton, UK @

5/14 - TGE - Brighton, UK @

5/15 - Mabgate Bleach - Leeds, UK @

5/16 - Castle Hotel - Manchester, UK @

5/17 - Crofters Rights - Bristol, UK @

5/18 - Clwb Ifor Bach - Cardiff, UK @

5/28 - Dot to Dot Festival - Bristol, UK #

5/29 - Dot to Dot Festival - Nottingham, UK #

5/30 - Liverpool Sound City Festival - Liverpool, UK #

6/17-19 - Bigfoot Festival - Buckinghamshire, UK #

10/20-21 - Left of the Dial Festival - Rotterdam, NL #

# - Festival performance

@ - with Hotline TNT