Isabel LaRosa Sets Release Date for Debut Album 'Raven' and Drops New Single

Alt-pop sensation and PLATINUM recording artist, Isabel LaRosa has announced the release date for her forthcoming debut album Raven, due April 18 via Slumbo Labs/RCA Records. Plus, she also released her brand-new song, “Cry For You” which will be featured on her forthcoming debut album.

Co-written by LaRosa, her brother, Thomas, Monsters & Strangerz, and Delacey, the stripped back song narrates themes of love and loss and the resilience of overcoming heartbreak. Marked by her signature style and delivery, the raw and honest lyrics offer a relatable perspective of someone moving on from a place of hurt. Atmospheric beats mixed with acoustic guitar and stripped back vocals allows her emotive delivery to take the spotlight, creating a raw and personal listening experience.

LaRosa also revealed the track list for debut album, Raven, which features previously released smash hits, “Favorite,” “Muse,” and “Pretty Boy,” which have garnered over 2B streams to date as well as the latest song, “Home.” In addition to the fan favorite tracks, the highly anticipated songs, “Burning” and “Good Girl” will also be included on the album as well as a reimagined sample of the classic, “You Don’t Own Me,” originally recorded by Lesley Gore. Additionally, LaRosa collaborated with recent GRAMMY® award winning songwriter, Amy Allen for “Piece of My Life.” Having co-written every track on the record, she also joined forces with widely regarded songwriters and producers OJIVOLTA, Ian Kirkpatrick, Noonie, Linus, Monsters & Strangerz and Delacey.

The record, which has been crafted over the past year, is an intimate and raw exploration of Isabel’s journey from teenagehood to adulthood, capturing the ups and downs that come along with it. Sensual yet vulnerable, the album is true to her sound while pushing boundaries as an artist. With a mix of infectious rhythms and stripped-back acoustic tracks, Raven delves into the complexities of love, heartbreak, and the process of coping with loss. Honest and unflinching, Isabel paints a vivid picture of navigating the turbulence of breaking up, while offering a soundtrack for anyone who has lived through the emotional rollercoaster of growing up. Whether it's the highs of new love or the lows of letting go, the record captures every moment in-between with raw emotion and fearless authenticity.

Raven Tracklist:

Famous Good Girl Pretty Boy You Don’t Own Me Cry For You Home Hope It Hurts See You Again Good For You Favorite Muse Destroy Myself For You Piece Of My Life Burning

Of the record, Isabel previously shared “The album title Raven represents something deeply personal to me, I've been obsessed with ravens and crows since I was little. There’s also a sports team from my hometown in Maryland called the Ravens, so in many ways they represent where I grew up. Raven to me feels like it captures the feeling of the album, which is dark and moody, while still maintaining a personal and emotional aspect. It feels like a perfect representation of me.”

The new music adds to LaRosa’s skyrocketing career, in which she is gearing up for her headlining “Psychopomp Tour” with major stops in San Diego, Nashville, Boston, Los Angeles, etc. Additionally, she recently wrapped her New Zealand and Australia tours. Plus, she is set to grace the stages at Governor’s Ball and Lollapalooza this summer. Tickets and more information available at isabel-larosa.com. With no signs of slowing down, she is poised to solidify herself as a rising force within the entertainment industry.

Live Dates:

April 18, 2025 – San Diego, CA

April 18, 2025 – Phoenix, AZ

April 21, 2025 – Dallas, TX

April 23, 2025 – Houston, TX

April 26, 2025 – Austin, TX

April 28, 2025 – Nashville, TN

April 30, 2025 – Orlando, FL

May 1, 2025 – Atlanta, GA

May 4, 2025 – Toronto, ON

May 5, 2025 – Montreal, QC

May 7, 2025 - Detroit, MI

May 8, 2025 – Washington, DC

May 9, 2025 – Boston, MA

May 10, 2025 – Madison, WI

May 14, 2025 – Minneapolis, MN

May 16, 2025 – Denver, CO

May 17, 2025 – Salt Lake City, UT

May 19, 2025 – Seattle, WA

May 20, 2025 – Portland, OR

May 22, 2025 – San Francisco, CA

May 23, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA

June 6, 2025 – Queens, NY – The Governors Ball 2025

August 1, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza Chicago

August 8, 2025 – Buftea, Romania – Summer Well Festival 2025

August 10, 2025 – Budapest III. Kerület – Sziget Festival 2025

About Isabel LaRosa:

With 2B worldwide streams, 5B short-form video streams, and close to 300M video streams thus far, Isabel LaRosa is quickly ascending to the upper echelons of modern pop. Named one of Spotify’s “Pop Rising’s Artists to Watch in 2024,” the Annapolis, MD-based singer-songwriter boasts a unique ability to turn coming-of-age stories about infatuation and heartbreak into addictive hits for a new generation. LaRosa earned viral attention with a series of singles – written and produced in collaboration with her brother, Thomas – including her RIAA Platinum-certified 2022 breakthrough hit, “i’m yours,” which lit up charts around the world.

The following year saw the release of LaRosa’s debut EP, You Fear the God That Loves You. Chosen as one of only six artists for TikTok’s inaugural Elevate program and featured at TikTok in the Mix, a sold-out concert event streamed live on TikTok to more than 10M viewers worldwide, LaRosa – who also is deeply involved in the direction and creation of her theatrical, dark-pop visual approach – continued her ascent in 2024 with the sold-out God’s Watching tour and the bilingual hit single, “favorite,” which earned over 80K creations and over 400M views from user-generated content across social media platforms prior to its official release. Hailed by Ones To Watch as “a superstar befit for the digital age,” LaRosa has received critical applause to match her increasing popular success, including such outlets as Billboard, LADYGUNN, EARMILK, NME, and more.

Photo credit: Sam Mondendo

