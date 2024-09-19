Iron Maiden Detail Huge 'Run For Your Lives' World Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



IRON MAIDEN will start their RUN FOR YOUR LIVES WORLD TOUR on May 27th next year in Budapest followed by 27 stadium, festival & arena shows around Europe. The tour marks 50 years since Steve Harris formed the band in late 1975 and, to celebrate this, Maiden fans are promised a very special set list, spanning the nine studio albums from Iron Maiden to Fear Of The Dark, with their most spectacular and elaborate show ever!



Dates are as below. Tickets go on sale next week – see www.ironmaiden.com for details. As always there will be an exclusive pre-sale for Iron Maiden Fan Club members & Trooper VIP packages will be available at all UK & Ireland shows.



Says lead singer Bruce Dickinson, “Next year is a very special one for IRON MAIDEN and we’re going to be giving our fans a once-in-a-lifetime live experience. This is a tour that’s gonna put a smile on your face and a cheer in your throat. If you’ve seen us before, then get ready to take that experience to a whole new level. If you’ve never seen us before, then what the hell have you been waiting for? Now’s your chance to find out what you’ve been missing! IRON MAIDEN’s definitely gonna get ya!”



The tour includes five shows in the UK and Ireland, with arenas in Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow, and outdoor shows in Dublin and London. So it is with immense pride that IRON MAIDEN will celebrate their 50th Anniversary with one of the most notable concerts in their history.



On Saturday June 28th the band will perform at the London Stadium, home of West Ham Football Club – the team that band founder Steve Harris has supported throughout his life, and with whom IRON MAIDEN have a long and storied history.



This concert in front of over 60,000 fans at the London Stadium, which was constructed in Stratford for the 2012 Olympics and four years later became the new home of West Ham, will be the first time that IRON MAIDEN have performed on the club’s hallowed turf. A true homecoming show – with Steve Harris, Dave Murray, Adrian Smith & Nicko McBrain all born in the surrounding area – it will also be the biggest UK venue the band have ever headlined outside of their festival appearances.



Steve Harris says, “My love of football and my support of West Ham is no secret, and I know many of our fans around the world have shared that with me too. So we’re all very excited to be playing at the London Stadium as part of the RUN FOR YOUR LIVES tour. And of course, it’s not just London – the whole UK tour is going to be a real celebration for all of us. To be able to bring this very special show to all our fans across the UK and Ireland next year is going to be a great way to mark 50 years of IRON MAIDEN. We can’t wait to see you all there!”



Special Guests for the London & Dublin outdoor shows will be American rockers Halestorm. British metal band, The Raven Age, will open all five UK & Ireland shows.

UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES 2025

Sat 21st - Utilita Arena, Birmingham, England (w/ The Raven Age)

Sun 22nd - Co-op Live, Manchester, England (w/ The Raven Age)

Wed 25th - Malahide Castle, Dublin, Ireland (w/ Halestorm + The Raven Age)

Sat 28th - London Stadium, London, England (w/ Halestorm + The Raven Age)

Mon 30th - OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland (w/ The Raven Age)



Manager Rod Smallwood adds, “50 years of Maiden and I have seen 46 of them! With well over 100 million albums sold and almost 2500 shows in 64 countries and counting, to countless millions of fans, we are all still loving every second and consider every tour a new challenge to bring something different and exciting to our fans. And for this very special one we’ re pulling out all the stops!



"We will cover classics and fan favourites from the first nine albums, from IRON MAIDEN to FEAR OF THE DARK, many of which we haven’t played in years and many we will likely never play again in the future. We have already been hard at work for months putting together an even more spectacular and elaborate new show which will bring the songs to life more than we have ever been able to do before. This is going to be a huge couple of years for IRON MAIDEN, and Eddie of course, and we are very excited about what we have up our sleeves for you fans throughout the whole of our 50th year. I promise you are all going to be very happy indeed!”



MAY 2025

Tue 27th - Budapest Aréna, Budapest, Hungary *

Sat 31st - Letnany Airport, Prague, Czech Republic *



JUNE 2025

Sun 1st - TIPOS Arena, Bratislava, Slovakia *

Thu 5th - Trondheim Rocks, Trondheim, Norway (Festival)

Sat 7th - SR-Bank Arena, Stavanger, Norway *

Mon 9th - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark *

Thu 12th - 3Arena, Stockholm, Sweden *

Fri 13th - 3Arena, Stockholm, Sweden *

Mon 16th - Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland *

Sat 21st - Utilita Arena, Birmingham, England ^

Sun 22nd - Co-op Live, Manchester, England ^

Wed 25th - Malahide Castle, Dublin, Ireland *^

Sat 28th - London Stadium, London, England *^

Mon 30th - OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland ^



JULY 2025

Thu 3rd - Eurockéennes Festival, Belfort, France (Festival)

Sat 5th - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain **

Sun 6th - MEO Arena, Lisbon, Portugal **

Wed 9th - Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland **

Fri 11th - Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany **

Sun 13th - Stadio Euganeo, Padova, Italy **

Tue 15th - Bürgerweide, Bremen, Germany **

Thu 17th - Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria **

Sat 19th - Paris La Défense Arena, Paris, France **

Wed 23rd - GelreDome, Arnhem, Netherlands **

Fri 25th - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany **

Sat 26th - Cannstatter Wasen, Stuttgart, Germany **

Tue 29th - Waldbühne, Berlin, Germany **



AUGUST 2025

Sat 2nd - PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland **



Support acts

*Halestorm

^The Raven Age

** Avatar



Having been established in 1975 in the East End of London IRON MAIDEN have, over the course of 17 studio albums, more than 110 million records sold and some of the greatest world tours that music has ever witnessed, become one of the greatest and most influential British rock bands of all time. Yet despite their enormous success, they have remained down to earth and true to their roots throughout their career.



IRON MAIDEN are currently on the road completing their acclaimed The Future Past Tour dates, which started earlier this month in Australia and New Zealand and continue through Japan, Canada, United States, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Argentina before concluding in Sao Paulo, Brazil with two concerts at the huge Allianz Parque Stadium in December.



