Irish Musician Dom Martin Releases 'Belfast Blues'

The third single, “Belfast Blues,” will be released on Friday 8 September 2023.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

Irish Musician Dom Martin Releases 'Belfast Blues'

Multi award-winning Blues/Rock/Americana/Roots artist Dom Martin is pleased to announce the release of “Belfast Blues” – the third single taken from his highly anticipated third studio album “Buried In The Hail” released by Forty Below Records on 22nd September 2023. The album is available to pre-order here.

The third single, “Belfast Blues,” released on Friday 8 September 2023, is available to stream HERE.

"Buried In the Hail," Dom Martin’s third studio album, will be released by Forty Below Records. Recorded at Golden Egg Studios in Ireland, the album was produced in Dublin by Grammy-Nominated producers Chris O’Brien and Graham Murphy and co-produced by Dom Martin. Very much steeped in the Roots, Americana, and the Blues genres, many of the tracks on the new album possess an almost cinematic theme.

Dom admits the new album is the first complete work that he’s recorded which he is 100% happy with and proud to release. Says Dom, “Buried In the Hail is the kind of album where the more you listen to it, the more you will get out of it.”

“Belfast Blues is about the days I spent playing the pubs and clubs in Northern Ireland,” says Dom. “Getting in fights, fires, getting robbed, getting drunk and beaten and just generally misbehaving. Being an animal. I was a different person back then.”

Dom will tour the new album throughout the UK and Ireland in October and November 2023 and Europe in June 2024. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
caro♡ Drops Sophomore Album wild at ♡ Photo
caro♡ Drops Sophomore Album 'wild at ♡'

The French-born, London-based caro♡ releases her singular, sophomore album wild at ♡ on PC Music. Alongside, she reveals the video for focus single “behind the clouds”, directed by Joe Ward. A member of Planet 1999, this 11-track album follows her debut Heartbeats/Heartbreaks. 

2
Walter Etc. Release When The Band Breaks Up Again Photo
Walter Etc. Release 'When The Band Breaks Up Again'

Walter Etc. have released their new album ‘When The Band Breaks Up Again’ out now through SideOneDummy Records. The band has also released “Happy To Be Here/Something To Someone Somewhere (Live From A Riverbed)”, which can be seen on YouTube now. The songs performed are the two final songs on the album.

3
Gregorian The World’s Most Successful Choir Release Pie Jesu Ft. Narcis Photo
Gregorian 'The World’s Most Successful Choir' Release 'Pie Jesu' Ft. Narcis

The new album features mainly classical choral works and hymns plus some folk and pop favorites.  GREGORIAN’s take on the historic Latin hymn features Andrew Lloyd Webber’s music and was produced by GREGORIAN brainchild and founder and owner of Nemo-Studios and omeN-Publishing Frank Peterson.

4
Bittersweethearts Release New Single Empty Photo
Bittersweethearts Release New Single 'Empty'

Listen to “Empty,” a kaleidoscopic blast of Tarantino-esque rock vibes that mixes elements of Blondie and Mazzy Star with inspiration pulled from a failing relationship. Zooming in on the tipping point of realizing that person is no longer good for you, “Empty” drives with the new wave cool you’d find at renowned NYC club CBGB’s. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Tone Stith Releases New EP 'P.O.V'Tone Stith Releases New EP 'P.O.V'
Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Think I'm In Love With You'Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Think I'm In Love With You'
Cher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love, Michael Bublé & More; Release Date AnnouncedCher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love, Michael Bublé & More; Release Date Announced
HARU NEMURI Drops New Single 'I Refuse'HARU NEMURI Drops New Single 'I Refuse'

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
MOULIN ROUGE!