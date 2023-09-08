Irish Musician Dom Martin Releases 'Belfast Blues'

Multi award-winning Blues/Rock/Americana/Roots artist Dom Martin is pleased to announce the release of “Belfast Blues” – the third single taken from his highly anticipated third studio album “Buried In The Hail” released by Forty Below Records on 22nd September 2023. The album is available to pre-order here.

The third single, “Belfast Blues,” released on Friday 8 September 2023, is available to stream HERE.

"Buried In the Hail," Dom Martin’s third studio album, will be released by Forty Below Records. Recorded at Golden Egg Studios in Ireland, the album was produced in Dublin by Grammy-Nominated producers Chris O’Brien and Graham Murphy and co-produced by Dom Martin. Very much steeped in the Roots, Americana, and the Blues genres, many of the tracks on the new album possess an almost cinematic theme.

Dom admits the new album is the first complete work that he’s recorded which he is 100% happy with and proud to release. Says Dom, “Buried In the Hail is the kind of album where the more you listen to it, the more you will get out of it.”

“Belfast Blues is about the days I spent playing the pubs and clubs in Northern Ireland,” says Dom. “Getting in fights, fires, getting robbed, getting drunk and beaten and just generally misbehaving. Being an animal. I was a different person back then.”



Dom will tour the new album throughout the UK and Ireland in October and November 2023 and Europe in June 2024.