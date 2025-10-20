Ireland's Mary Wallopers Unveil 2026 North American Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Mary Wallopers will be heading to North America in March 2026 for a newly announced run of dates. The group will kick things off in Boston on March 13 before heading to Brooklyn for a show at Brooklyn Paramount followed by stops in Toronto and Vancouver. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 24 at 10am ET and will be available HERE.

The band have crossed the pond 3 times previous, playing to houses from coast to coast. This summer saw them drop a new single “The Juice,” their first since the release of their album Irish Rock ’n’ Roll . Highlights of the album include “Wexford,” “The Holy Ground,” “The Blarney Stone'' and “The Idler.”

The Mary Wallopers Tour Dates

3/13 - Paradise - Boston, MA

3/14 - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY

3/17 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

4/18 - Vogue - Vancouver, BC

About The Mary Wallopers

The Mary Wallopers are a contemporary Irish folk music group started by brothers Charles and Andrew Hendy, and Sean McKenna. Their self-titled debut album was released in the fall of 2020. It was nominated for Irish Album of the Year alongside Dermot Kennedy and Fontaine DC.

The album is the culmination of several years of the Wallopers touring all corners of Ireland, collecting traditional songs before dusting them down and reimagining them in their Dundalk rehearsal space. They released the follow up, Irish Rock ’n’ Roll, in October 2023. The band expanded to a seven-piece that now includes Charles Hendy, Andrew Hendy, Sean McKenna, Roisin Barrett on bass, Ken Mooney on drums and Finian O’ Connor on tin whistle.

Photo credit: Sorcha Frances Ryder