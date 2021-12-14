International Recording Artist Tami Releases New Holiday EP, 'A Cup Of Kindness'

Tami, international Billboard-charting recording artist, brings holiday love and joy to the world with the release of her new EP A Cup of Kindness, available now on all music platforms.

"I carry the essence of Christmas with me throughout the year. However, what feels like an even more important Christmas this year, I wanted to recreate some Christmas classics that are familiar to everyone, but present them differently by tapping into my bluesy background. I also wanted to make them feel warm, fun and sometimes a little dramatic," Tami said.

The 6-song collection was recorded in Tami's hometown of Nashville at Omni Sound Studios, a complex that has a history of making some of the World's greatest music. Each track offers a festive, musical message of cheer, humanity and togetherness. Tami personally selected each song with care, recognizing where the world has been, where it is now and where it's going.

The EP's title comes from a line in the song "Auld Lang Syne." It resonated with Tami, and she knew it had to be the title and theme.

"I wanted to make a remembrance statement for all of the suffering from the last two years. I thought we all need a cup of kindness and what better time to offer it than at Christmas? We can offer a cup of kindness by listening and showing empathy and compassion," said Tami.

A Cup of Kindness is the second holiday release from Tami. Last year she released Christmas Together Apart, which featured duets with two-time Dove Award-winner Billy Gaines. On the new EP, Tami reunited with Gaines on the classic "Go Tell It on the Mountain," which contains a sample of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

Tami will perform a song from A Cup of Kindness on Fox 5's Good Day Atlanta on Christmas Day.

"We all need a cup of kindness and remembrance right now. I hope that everyone who listens to these songs has the same feelings of warmth and love we did when we recorded them."

A CUP OF KINDNESS

1) Grown-Up Christmas List

2) (Everybody's Waitin' for) The Man with the Bag

3) Do You Hear What I Hear

4) Merry Christmas Baby

5) Go Tell it On the Mountain / Ain't No Mountain High Enough

6) Auld Lang Syne