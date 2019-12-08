International Recording Artist Deborah Cox Gives Fans A Special Treat With New Holiday Music

International recording artist, Deborah Cox gives her fans a special treat this holiday season with the release of "Gimme Gimme Gimme Some Christmas." Cox recorded the soon-to-be classic for Disney's 2019 holiday movie, Noelle. "Gimme Some Christmas" is written by Richard Rudolph, Nathaniel Lamm Evans, Mark Merthe, and produced Gharah "PK" Degeddingseze. The single is available on digital retail and streaming sites, including Amazon, Apple, Spotify, Tidal, Pandora, and numerous other platforms.

"'Gimme Gimme Gimme Some Christmas' is a sassy and slightly naughty song," says songstress Deborah Cox. "That's what I love about it. I feel it has a classic and timeless feel that could become a season favorite."

As an exclusive to Sirius XM Satellite Radio's Heart & Soul (channel 48), Cox also recorded a rendition of Sammy Cahn's and Jule Styne's classic, "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow." Arranged by Anthony Miller, Cox's musical director, the holiday classic will also air on other Sirius XM channels. In 2020, Cox will release her first-ever holiday album.

Cox has been making the rounds promoting her new R&B single, "Easy Way," which will be featured on her forthcoming studio album, scheduled for release in 2020. Written by hit-maker Rico Love and produced by Rico and DTown, "Easy Way" is available on digital and streaming sites, including Apple, Spotify, and Pandora, among others.

For more information on Deborah Cox, please visit www.DeborahCox.com.





