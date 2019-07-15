International Country Singer Cerrito Distributes 39 Songs with ONErpm

International Country singer, Cerrito, who alternates between English and Spanish, released three individual albums Cerrito Canta Country, Ultimate Duets, and Moonlight Madness today through his new distribution partnership with ONErpm. Available on all digital portals, Cerrito's sound will captivate music lovers who are looking for a traditional country music, romance, and international flavor.



Cerrito's career hit full throttle when international 'cuchi cuchi' diva Charo caught his show in Las Vegas and hired him on the spot to hit the road as part of her tour, which led to be profiled in People magazine when he sold out 200 consecutive shows in Hawaii at Charo's restaurant and theater. His combination of Latin flare and a traditional country vibe creates a unique offering that is attracting a wide range of fans noting his diverse and distinctive music.



"I am so excited for this day to come," said Cerrito. "I remember starting out with Charo in Las Vegas and appearing on The Love Boat in the 80's. Then I met Fran Boyd at the Academy of Country Music and she took me in and introduced me to so many people that led me to recording so many wonderful songs with these great ladies in country music. I can't believe how far in the world my music has reached people. I hear from people in Honduras, Brazil, Japan, Australia, Europe, South Africa and so many more places. Now they will be able to hear all my music in one place."



Cerrito Canta Country showcases Cerrito's dynamic vocal abilities on songs that were once hits by other country artists. Songs include "Tell Me Why," originally recorded by Wynonna, "I Can't Help It If I'm Still In Love With You," originally recorded by Hank Williams; "Come A Little Bit Closer," recorded by Johnny Duncan and Janie Fricke; and "Never Giving Up On Love," recorded by Michael Martin Murphey along with many others.





Cerrito Canta Country Track List:

Tell Me Why Have I Told You Lately That I Love You Don't Be Angry Please Don't Let Me Love You You And Your Sweet Love I Can't Help It If I'm Still In Love With You Come A Little Bit Closer Amigo's Guitar I'll Hold You In My Heart South Of The Border Never Givin Up On Love



Ultimate Duets is a 12-track disc that features duet performances with Grammy-award winner Lynn Anderson, ACM and CMA award winner Janie Fricke, Oscar nominee Lane Brody, SiriusXM on-air personality Elizabeth Cook, Kathie Baillie of Baillie & the Boys, the daughter of Hank Williams - Jett Williams, duo Moore & Moore, as well as a special musical performance by flamenco guitarist and international superstar Charo.





Ultimate Duets Track List:

South Of The Border - feat. Lane Brody Stranger - feat. Janie Fricke Today I Started Loving You Again - feat. Liza Martin Dialogue - feat. Jett Williams Mansion On The Hill - feat. Jett Williams Tell Me Why - feat. Moore & Moore I'll Hold You In My Heart - feat. Lynn Anderson I Can't Help It If I'm Still In Love With You - feat. Kathie Baillie Table For Two - feat. Elizabeth Cook Mexican Angel - feat. Lynn Anderson It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels - feat. Sallyann Quiero Bailar - feat. Charo, Flamenco Guitar



Moonlight Madness is a combination of songs recorded over the years by Cerrito and now being released in a 16-song compilation. Cerrito performs originals, as well as songs written by Carole King, Vince Gill, and more.





Moonlight Madness Track List:

Moonlight Madness Love Me Forever Today Say That You Love Me - Latin Version Conga They Know You're Gone You Tell Me Plain & Simple Say That You Love Me Johnny's Song Precious Love Dona Carmela Manana Table For Two Let's Be Lonely Together Adios Mi Vida, Adios Hot Pepper Doll

Stream and download music by Cerrito on Apple Music/iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify and Google Play.



Cerrito is an award-winning crossover artist with a mixture of Italian, Latin, and American influence. His songs have topped the charts and his music has seen him on stage around the world. Launching his career touring with the international superstar Charo, Cerrito soon became a fan favorite, appearing on The Love Boat multiple times among other television programs in the 80's. His love for Country music brought him to the attention of mega-manager Jim Halsey and the Academy of Country Music's Bill and Fran Boyd, which led to introductions to many artists he ultimately collaborated with. His English and Spanish catalog of music has been archived by The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.





