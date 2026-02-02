Indigo Girls To Perform At Hershey Theatre In June

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Indigo Girls will perform at the Hershey Theatre on Sunday, June 14 at 7:00 p.m. The concert will be welcomed by WXPN.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 6 at 10:00 a.m.

Formed in Atlanta, Georgia, Indigo Girls began performing in local clubs and bars during the late 1980s before signing with Epic Records in 1988. Their self-titled debut album was released the following year and featured the singles “Closer to Fine” and “Kid Fears,” selling more than two million copies. The album marked the beginning of a run of six consecutive Gold and/or Platinum-certified releases.

Over the course of more than four decades, the duo has released 16 studio albums and sold more than 15 million records worldwide. Indigo Girls have also been recognized for their influence on generations of artists, particularly within the Queer music community.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.IndigoGirls.com. Tickets can be purchased online at www.Ticketmaster.com.