Indie Sibling Duo Durry Release Debut Album 'Suburban Legend'

This calls for a block party - indie sibling duo Durry have released their debut album, Suburban Legend, out now via Big Pip Records and Thirty Tigers.

The 12-track album is a nostalgia-fueled manifesto for the new generation, including recent singles “Little Bit Lonely,” “I’m Fine (No Really),” “Coming of Age,” and “Who’s Laughing Now,” which have received praise from V Magazine, Rolling Stone, and Ones to Watch, and more.

The band has also amassed over 6 million streams and been featured on the cover of Spotify’s Fresh Finds Rock, Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Alternative, and BBC Radio 1’s Future Artists. Along with the album, the band is delivering us another DIY music video for “TKO."

Suburban Legend delivers angsty tracks that will transport you back to the days of iPod Shuffles and shopping trips to Spencer’s. From the elder emo’s anthem “Mall Rat” to the anti-establishment banger “Coming of Age,” the album deftly navigates a variety of 21st century problems with a heartfelt-yet-ironic edge.

Thanks to their 7-year age gap, siblings Austin and Taryn Durry are able to tap into core memories of Millennials and Gen Z, respectively. On “Mall Rat,” Austin reminisces about a mall that smells of “hair dye and Cinnabon,” a lethal combination that will give war flashbacks to anyone born before 2000.

“TKO” is an absolute knockout, proving that even with zero rizz, you can still get the partner of your dreams. Inspired by real events, “TKO” is an underdog story of a guy who’s brave enough to shoot his shot, overcoming the odds and his overdrawn bank account. The track opens with sparse production as Austin’s raspy vocals recount a less-than-ideal first date, building up to an explosive chorus.

“This is the true story of Austin and his wife’s first date to Taco Bell,” Durry explain. “‘TKO’ is for the folks that feel insecure about their physical appearance, but somehow managed to date up anyways. It’s about feeling inadequate, but also thankful for your partner.”

At its core, Suburban Legend is an epic tale about rejecting the path that’s been set out for you and pursuing something greater, drawing heavily from the band’s experiences growing up in the Minneapolis suburbs. After forming Durry in their parents’ basement during the pandemic, Austin and Taryn saw quick success when their demo of “Who’s Laughing Now” became an overnight sensation online.

Within 3 days of the song going viral, the duo finished, recorded, and released the track, then filmed a music video in their parents’ garage. After this, Durry rapidly formed a cult following, completely selling out their first tour and racking up millions of streams.

Even though they’ve finally quit their day jobs and seen meteoric growth, the band has stayed true to their humble basement origins, maintaining a DIY approach to everything from their music videos to their always-sold-out merchandise (including a custom N64-inspired cassette case designed to match the equally incredible music video for “Little Bit Lonely”).

Continuing their triumphant journey out of suburbia, Durry are hitting the road this fall for the Suburban Legend Tour. The band will be making stops at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, Racket in New York City, and Lincoln Hall in Chicago, along with a massive hometown show at First Avenue in Minneapolis. Before their U.S. tour, Durry are headed to Europe to perform at Reeperbahn in Hamburg and Indiestad Fest in Amsterdam, followed by a headlining show in London. Get your tickets and join the Losers Club HERE.