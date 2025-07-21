Indie Rockers Lovejoy Set Long-Awaited Debut Album & Tour

The tour will kick off in Boston on October 18th and make 26 stops across the US and Canada,
Following the release of their recent single, “With Rob As My Witness", Brighton-based quartet Lovejoy have announced their highly-anticipated debut album, One Simple Trick, out October 3rd. Pre-save here.
The band has also announced their North American headline tour for Fall 2025. They will kick things off in Boston on October 18th, and make 26 stops across the US and Canada, including Toronto, Chicago, LA, New York, and Dallas. Presale tickets and VIP package sales begin Wednesday, July 23 at 10am local with all tickets going on sale Friday, July 25 at 10am local. Sign up for early access to tickets HERE.
The upcoming dates mark the band’s anticipated return to the US for the first time since their debut North America headline tour in 2023 – which sold 25k tickets in just two minutes – in support of their most recent EP, Wake Up & It’s Over, which entered the Official UK Album Chart at number 5. This followed EP, Pebble Brain, which was released in 2021 and landed at number 12 on the Official UK Album Chart.
October 18 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
October 19 – Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre
October 21 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
October 22 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple
October 24 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Annex
October 25 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
October 27 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
October 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater
October 31 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
November 1 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
November 3 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
November 4 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
November 5 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
November 7 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
November 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
November 10 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
November 11 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
November 13 – Austin, TX – Emo's
November 14 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
November 15 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
November 17 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
November 18 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
November 20 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
November 21 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
November 22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
November 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
November 26 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
Photo Credit: Elodie Grenville
