Indie Rock Band Spacey Jane to Embark on Worldwide Tour This Fall

Australian indie-rock sensation Spacey Jane will take their lauded live show back on the road this fall on an extensive run of worldwide dates. Kicking off on September 3, the upcoming tour is in support of the band’s third studio album, If That Makes Sense, which is out on Friday, May 9 via Concord.

The forthcoming run of shows follow the band’s massive Australia and New Zealand headline tour that has already sold over 50,000 tickets. Artist pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 7 at 10am local time while general on-sale begins on Friday, May 9 at 10am local time at HERE. Full tour routing can be found below, while fans can also watch their TrackStar performance HERE.

The All The Noise VIP Experience will also be available starting with the presale, and includes a ticket to the show, access to an intimate pre-show soundcheck performance, a limited edition signed tour poster and more. Additional details can be found HERE.

SPACEY JANE LIVE

Wednesday, September 3 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre*

Thursday, September 4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl*

Saturday, September 6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia*

Sunday, September 7 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club - Music Hall*

Tuesday, September 9 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club*

Thursday, September 11 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel*

Sunday, September 14 - Montréal, QC - Studio TD*

Monday, September 15 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall*

Wednesday, September 17 - Chicago, IL - Metro*

Friday, September 19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue*

Sunday, September 21- Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre*

Tuesday, September 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex*

Thursday, September 25 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox*

Friday, September 26 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom*

Saturday, September 27 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom*

Monday, September 29 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore*

Tuesday, September 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre*

Thursday, October 2 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre - Tucson*

Wednesday, October 8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall*

Wednesday, October 15 - Dublin, IE - 3Olympia^

Sunday, October 19 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland Ballroom^

Monday, October 20 - Newcastle, UK - University^

Tuesday, October 21 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City^

Thursday, October 23 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton^

Friday, October 24 - Manchester, UK - The Academy^

Saturday, October 25 - Sheffield, UK - The Leadmill^

Sunday, October 26 - Bristol, UK - Beacon^

Tuesday, October 28 - Paris, FR - Alhambra^

Wednesday, October 29 - Amsterdam, NL- Melkweg Max^

Thursday, October 30 - Berlin, DE - Hole 44^

Saturday, November 1 - Cologne, DE - Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld^

Sunday, November 2 - Ghent, BE - Wintercircus^

*w/ support from The Belair Lip Bombs

^w/ support from Mia Wray

If That Makes Sense sees the band explore new facets of their sound and dive deeper into themes of falling in and out of love, overcoming trauma and learning to pick up the pieces. Produced by Mike Crossey (The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Wolf Alice), the band also collaborated with songwriters Jackson “Day Wave” Phillips and Sarah Aarons (Childish Gambino, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li) to bring this project to life.

The new album follows 2022’s Here Comes Everybody and 2020’s Sunlight. The band became a hometown sensation after the release of Sunlight, topping Triple J’s annual album poll with breakout single “Booster Seat” and earning the ARIA for Song of the Year. Inspired by the success of their debut album, Spacey Jane got to work on their sophomore album, which debuted at #1 on the ARIA Charts and earned them the title of Triple J’s most played artist in 2022. With two critically acclaimed albums under their belt and chemistry that’s stronger than ever, Spacey Jane are swinging for the fences on their forthcoming record.

Photo Credit: Cole Baras

Comments