Indie-Pop Darling Chloe Moriondo Debuts New Album 'Oyster'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Indie-pop darling Chloe Moriondo has debuted her new album, oyster. Written in the aftermath of turbulent life changes and assembled with a close-knit team of cowriters and producers including Jonah Summerfield (Holly Humberstone, Tommy Lefroy), Chloe Kraemer (The Japanese House), AfterHrs, and more, oyster finds Moriondo pulling from all her musical palettes, from earnest balladry to explosive hyper-pop, from cathartic pop-punk to sparkling indie-pop, to craft a sound all her own. oyster finds Moriondo delving into the depths of heartbreak and cataloging the process of surfacing braver, wiser, and ready to dive back in.

Next month, Chloe will head out on “The Oyster Tour” a North American headline run kicking off with a hometown show on April 24 at El Club in Detroit. The month-long trek will feature support from indie rock duo Sex Week and will hit major markets across the US and Canada, including LA's Echoplex on May 9 and Bowery Ballroom in NYC on May 20 before wrapping up at Velvet Underground in Toronto on May 23 (full tour itinerary attached). Tickets for all dates are on sale now. For up-to-date ticketing information, please visit www.chloemoriondo.com.

oyster was heralded by early singles “shoreline,” “hate it,” and “abyss,” which arrived to critical acclaim. Ones To Watch celebrated “abyss” as “a vibrant, high-energy anthem that invites listeners to join in on the liberation,” while EUPHORIA attested, “Moriondo has perfected her musical style.” Lead single “hate it” was shared alongside the album announcement exclusively via Billboard, who praised the track as an “immediate pop earworm … the exact kind of unhinged energy we’re looking for in 2025.” UPROXX raved, “don’t let the title fool you: you will love it,” while OUT Magazine celebrated the “breezy new bop,” and Queerty lauded the “...darkly playful indie-pop track that twists infatuation into something slightly unhinged”

Co-written with and produced by Chloe Kraemer (The Japanese House), the wistful, pulsing “shoreline” was celebrated by Billboard for its “…effortless metaphor, simple production and … gorgeous vocal performance.” Consequence declared, “‘shoreline’ is a bold and affecting turn from Moriondo, who seems to sharpen her songwriting with every release.” Clash praised the “radiant” track, while DIY hailed it “gentle electro-pop gem.”

CHLOE MORIONDO 2025 HEADLINE TOUR DATES

3/28 // New York, NY // Rough Trade

4/24 // Detroit, MI // El Club

4/25 // Chicago, IL // Bottom Lounge

4/26 // Minneapolis, MN // Fine Line

4/29 // Denver, CO // Bluebird Theater

5/1 // Salt Lake City, UT // Soundwell

5/3 // Seattle, WA // Neumos

5/4 // Portland, OR // Aladdin Theater

5/6 // San Francisco, CA // The Independent

5/8 // San Diego, CA // Soma SideStage

5/9 // Los Angeles, CA // Echoplex

5/10 // Phoenix, AZ // Crescent Ballroom

5/12 // Austin, TX // Antone’s

5/13 // Dallas, TX // Club Dada

5/15 // Atlanta, GA // The Masquerade

5/16 // Carrboro, NC // Motorco

5/17 // Washington, DC // The Atlantis

5/18 // Philadelphia, PA // The Foundry

5/20 // New York, NY // Bowery Ballroom

5/21 // Boston, MA // Paradise Rock Club

5/23 // Toronto, ON // Velvet Underground

About Chloe Moriondo:

Hailed as “one of indie pop’s brightest stars” (Teen Vogue), Chloe Moriondo's 2022 album SUCKERPUNCH marked a bold leap forward from the understated indie-pop and jittery pop-punk of her 2021 offering, Blood Bunny. The idiosyncratic artist has racked up critical praise from The New York Times (Critic’s Pick), Billboard (2x “21 Under 21” honoree), NYLON, V Magazine, Consequence, UPROXX, PAPER, Alternative Press and more, with performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Late Show with James Corden. Now, she begins her next chapter with new album oyster, out now via Public Consumption/Atlantic Music Group.

Photo credit: Madeline Kate Kann

Comments