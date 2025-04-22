Indie-Folk Duo Hollow Coves Reveal Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Indie-folk duo Hollow Coves have announced their return to North America with new headline and festival tour dates this fall. Following a successful summer tour in 2024, which included performances at major venues worldwide and a collaboration with the National Park Foundation to help preserve our natural world, the band is excited to return to some of their favorite cities and make their live debut in others. Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, April 23rd, at 10 a.m. Local Time, and the General On-Sale begins Friday, April 25th, at 10 a.m. Local Time.

HOLLOW COVES 2025 FALL TOUR DATES:

Aug 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Sept 2 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

Sept 3 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

Sept 5 – Tahoe, CA @ The Hangar

Sept 7 – Portland, OR @ Topaz Farm

Sept 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl

Sept 14 – Cavendish, PE @ Sommo Festival

Sept 27 – Bridgeport, CT @ Soundside Festival

Sept 29 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

Sept 30 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

Oct 1 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler

Oct 3 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Oct 4 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Oct 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre

About Hollow Coves:

Nothing To Lose marks Hollow Coves’ first full-length album since emerging as a true post-pandemic soundtrack for their fans’ special life moments - births, weddings, trips of a lifetime. Developing a grassroots following across social platforms, Hollow Coves’ music has been used in over one million TikTok videos, charted in the Top 20 for Most Used on Instagram Reels, and garnered over 200 million views on YouTube. As a result, the band has been streamed over one billion times across all platforms and grown a dedicated global audience, which has translated to their touring across continents.

In the summer of 2024, Hollow Coves played some of their biggest rooms ever all across Europe, North America, and Australia/New Zealand, including venues of 1,000+ in many cities across the US and Canada. In the United States, they collaborated with the National Park Foundation, donating $1 from every ticket sold on their 2024 tour to the Foundation to preserve our natural world. Their goal is to champion the importance of our national park system’s landscapes, ecosystems, and historical sites. Their efforts were highlighted when the band made their national TV debut, performing “On the Way” (Live from Zion Canyon Mesa) on the Kelly Clarkson Show. The live performance

Behind gripping vocal harmonies and indelible acoustic riffs, Matt Carins and Ryan Henderson return with a blissful celebration of getting lost as a means to "find your feet on the way." While calling back to themes from their "stunning" (Billboard) breakout EP 'Wanderlust' and its GOLD certified Single, "Coastline" (with over 364 million Spotify streams to date), there's a palpable sense of fresh perspective and hard-earned maturity that accompanies all the miles traveled. Inspired by the ocean breezes, the breathtaking national parks of the American West, and their cross-continental journeys - Nothing To Lose is a full-hearted ode to the importance of adventure amidst the 'hurry' of the modern world.

Comments