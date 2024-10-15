Imagine Dragons Release Live Performance Video and Album for Amazon Music's Songline

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY®-winning, multi-Platinum band Imagine Dragons have released their live performance video for Songline, the new series from Amazon Music that pairs intimate performances from landmark artists with in-depth interviews about their songwriting process. The episode features reimagined performances of the band’s hit songs in celebration of their new album, LOOM.

In June, Imagine Dragons hosted an intimate show in Malibu, California to celebrate the release of their sixth studio album, LOOM. A collaboration with Amazon Music, fans joined Imagine Dragons at Harbor Studios for a unique performance featuring reimagined versions of their hit songs and tracks from the new album accompanied by a string quartet.

The Songline performance is also available in a limited edition vinyl for fans to bring home this special listening experience. Pressed on heavyweight 180 gram vinyl and individually numbered, the Songline vinyl is available exclusively on Amazon. Shop HERE.

Alongside the Songline release, Imagine Dragons have teamed up with ARIA-Award winning, platinum-certified Yolŋu (Indigenous Australian) artist Baker Boy to release their first collaboration for “Take Me To The Beach.” The track, which was lifted off Imagine Dragons sixth studio album LOOM, is the second collaboration to come from the album, the other featuring Latin superstar J Balvin on “Eyes Closed.” Like Balvin, Baker Boy brings his first language to the track, rapping in Yolŋu Matha, the language of the Yolŋu people in North East Arnhem Land.

Earlier this summer, Imagine Dragons unveiled their highly anticipated sixth full-length album, LOOM (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), to widespread acclaim. The album represents the pinnacle of their artistic journey of self-discovery and marks the best body of work they've ever made. In tandem with the record, the band launched their massive LOOM World Tour, including a four-night run at LA’s iconic Hollywood Bowl to wrap the North American leg this October. The 2025 run will see the Las Vegas outfit take to European stages for their first ever full stadium tour.

ABOUT SONGLINE

A from Amazon Music series dedicated to the craft of songwriting, Songline invites some of today’s most intriguing artists to reimagine their music in a stripped-down intimate setting. Each performance is intercut with in-depth interviews with each artist, giving each songwriter the opportunity to demystify the songwriting process and share their origins and cultural journeys with their fans.

Photo Credit: Eric Ray Davidson

