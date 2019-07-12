Illenium Shares TiÃ«sto's Bigroom Remix Of GOOD THINGS FALL APART Featuring Jon Bellion

Showing no signs of stopping or slowing down, ILLENIUM joins forces with legendary DJ and producerTIËSTO for a brand-new take on the rising hit single 'Good Things Fall Apart' featuring Jon Bellion(TIËSTO's Bigroom Remix). Get it HERE via Virgin EMI. This marks the first official collaboration between these two electronic dance music titans.



TIËSTO amplifies the impact of the original through an infusion of his signature house spirit, bass power, and big room-ready energy. The remix remains primed to pop off on dancefloors and in clubs worldwide throughout the summer. Meanwhile, 'Good Things Fall Apart' just crossed 47 million global streams.



The release increases anticipation for the arrival of ILLENIUM's anxiously awaited new album, ASCEND. It lands everywhere August 16th via Virgin EMI. Pre-order it HERE.



This summer will also see him return to the UK for a one off headline show at London's Heaven nightclub on 25th July, you can get tickets for this HERE.



Meanwhile, the ASCEND US Tour will see Illenium play such prestigious venues as New York City's Madison Square Garden on September 21 and The Coca Cola Roxy in Atlanta on October 18 before wrapping at the famed STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on December 7. Across 30 cities, he will play to an excess of 250,000 fans.



ASCEND represents the entire scope of ILLENIUM's expansive, entrancing, and engaging vision. Once again, he elevates his signature sound with majestic melodies, intriguing instrumentation, and genre-defying songcraft. He introduced this chapter by way of the latest single 'Good Things Fall Apart' withJon Bellion. Straight out of the gate, it blasted off with stratospheric success. During its first week at US radio, it became "#1 Most Added at Alternative." Additionally, it debuted at #13 on the Billboard Dancechart. Attracting acclaim, Billboard dubbed it, "a happy slice of emo-inspired with a side of radio pop."



'Good Things Fall Apart' followed hot on the heels of two explosive anthems from ILLENIUM. To date, his single 'Crashing' featuring Bahari has amassed nearly 40 million total streams. Meanwhile, the follow-up 'Pray' featuring Kameron Alexander soundtracked a new HBO documentary. Plus, the recent'Pray' remix package engendered enthusiastic critical acclaim. Dancing Astronaut placed it on an NMF Roundup. YourEDM praised it as "intensely varied," while RunTheTrap proclaimed it, "a phenomenal remix pack."



ILLENIUM creates immersive emotional experiences, displaying an adeptness for crafting aural arrangements that vary in style, beauty, complexity and depth. With two full-length albums to his credit and sundry singles and remixes, he has surpassed the one billion stream mark across his discography.



His debut album, Ashes, was released to critical acclaim in early 2016. Awake followed in 2017 and hit #1 on the iTunes Electronic Dance Charts in 12 countries. Named one of the "10 Best Dance/Electronic Albums of 2017" by Billboard, it included such singles as 'Feel Good' (with Gryffin featuring Daya) and 'Crawl Outta Love.' Praising the album as "a gorgeous collection of future bass, piercing vocals, and barefaced lyrics," Dancing Astronaut said, "While it might seem premature to call an album a 'masterpiece,' no other title would fit Awake so well." Billboard observed, "The phoenix is ILLENIUM 's mascot, and Awake is the emergent moment of that story."





