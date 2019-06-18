Illenium Announces New Album, ASCEND

Continuing a landmark 2019 highlighted by one milestone after another, Denver-based artist Nick Miller-known professionally as ILLENIUM-will release his third full-length studio album, ASCEND, on August 16th via Virgin EMI. A digital pre-order just went live today on ILLENIUM.com.



In tandem with the announcement of new music, he also reveals the details for his biggest North American headline run to date, The ASCEND Tour. The tour will see ILLENIUM play to well over 250,000 fans in 30 cities as he canvases the country for his largest audiences ever.



This summer will also see him return to the UK for a one off headline show at London's Heaven nightclub on 25th July, you can get tickets for this HERE.



The ASCEND tour will also see ILLENIUM hit legendary venues across North America like New York City's Madison Square Garden on September 21, The Coca Cola Roxy in Atlanta on October 18, with the tour wrapping at the famed STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on December 7. The full itinerary, including Europe dates can be found at ILLENIUM.com.



ASCEND represents entire the scope of ILLENIUM's expansive, entrancing, and engaging vision. Once again, he elevates his signature sound with majestic melodies, intriguing instrumentation, and genre-defying songcraft. He introduced this chapter by way of the latest single 'Good Things Fall Apart' withJon Bellion. Straight out of the gate, it blasted off with stratospheric success. During its first week at US radio, it became "#1 Most Added at Alternative." Additionally, it debuted at #13 on the Billboard Dancechart. To date, total streams have surpassed 22 million and counting.

ILLENIUM creates immersive emotional experiences, displaying an adeptness for crafting aural arrangements that vary in style, beauty, complexity and depth. With two full-length albums to his credit and sundry singles and remixes, he has surpassed the one billion stream mark across his discography.



His debut album, Ashes, was released to critical acclaim in early 2016. Awake followed in 2017 and hit #1 on in the iTunes Electronic Dance Charts in 12 countries. Named one of the "10 Best Dance/Electronic Albums of 2017" by Billboard, it included such singles as "Feel Good" (with Gryffin featuring Daya) and "Crawl Outta Love." Praising the album as "a gorgeous collection of future bass, piercing vocals, and barefaced lyrics," Dancing Astronaut said, "While it might seem premature to call an album a 'masterpiece,' no other title would fit Awake so well." Billboard observed, "The phoenix is ILLENIUM 's mascot, and Awake is the emergent moment of that story."





Related Articles View More Music Stories