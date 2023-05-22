Iliza Shlesinger Returns To Encore Theater With HARD FEELINGS Tour, October 2023

Award-winning comedian, actress, and author, Iliza Shlesinger will make her highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with back-to-back shows of her new tour, “Hard Feelings,” this fall. Shlesinger will bring all-new material and her unparalleled comedic talents to the stage on Friday, October 27, 2023 and Saturday, October 28, 2023, with both shows at 8 p.m. Tickets for both shows go on sale to the public on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Shlesinger made her debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in March 2023. Following high demand, fans can experience the comedic icon in Encore Theater's intimate setting. For more information on these performances or to purchase tickets, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Iliza Shlesinger is an award-winning comedian, actor, writer, producer and author, selling out theaters around the globe with a devoted fan base who are known for creating their own Iliza-inspired swag to wear to her shows. Her Hard Feelings world tour, featuring all new material, kicks off Summer 2023.

In 2022, Iliza released her 6th Netflix stand-up special Hot Forever and her second book All Things Aside. She coined the term "Elder Millennial" in her eponymous stand up special Elder Millennial (2018), which is also the subject of Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over, her “fan-u-mentary” which took audiences behind-the-scenes of her life on tour. Her other stand-up specials are Unveiled (2019), Confirmed Kills (2016), Freezing Hot (2015) and War Paint (2013).

Her podcast, AIA: Ask Iliza Anything (Earwolf), is a fan favorite and features Iliza giving out her barefaced life advice to fan submitted questions. She recently launched Iliza's Locals, a three-episode series highlighting 18 of her favorite L.A. comedians. The series is currently streaming on YouTube.

Iliza wrote and starred in the Netflix comedy Good On Paper and played opposite Mark Wahlberg in the #1 Netflix film Spenser Confidential. She also appeared in the critically acclaimed indie drama Pieces of a Woman with Vanessa Kirby. Other credits include, Instant Family, starring Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, and The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, a comedy series she created and starred in for Netflix.

In March 2020, in response to the pandemic, she and her husband, Chef/James Beard Award nominated author Noah Galuten, launched Don't Panic Pantry as a way to encourage people to stay at home and flatten the curve. The fun, follow-along at-home cooking show streamed live via Iliza's Instagram and Facebook page with more than 250 episodes. It has been featured on the TODAY Show, The Talk, and has been sponsored by companies like Le Creuset, Dansk and Bob's Red Mill. The Don't Panic Pantry Cookbook published in January of 2023.

Iliza's first book, Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity (Hachette Book Group) was a subversively funny collection of essays offering her unique perspective on women's behavior. She's guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! as well as appearing regularly as a guest, and previously hosted her own limited run late night talk show Truth & Iliza on Freeform. She is the only female and youngest comedian to hold the title of NBC's Last Comic Standing.

Iliza appears regularly on game shows including To Tell The Truth, $100,000 Pyramid, Family Game Night where she raises money for various charities. She recently was a semi-finalist on Celebrity Jeopardy where she raised $50,000 for Cystic Fibrosis. Iliza also really enjoys traveling abroad to perform with the USO. She lives in Los Angeles, California with her husband Noah, their newborn daughter Sierra Mae and their Chinese rescue dog, Tian Fu.