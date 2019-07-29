Il Divo Announces 'A Holiday Song Celebration' Tour

Today Il Divo announced their newest tour, A Holiday Song Celebration, will visit intimate North American venues this fall.The quartet is set to perform a distinct holiday spectacular unlike anything their fans have seen before. Kicking off November 17 in Boston, the unique outing will stop in cities across the U.S. and Canada including New York, Toronto, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, and many more before wrapping December 22 in San Diego. Full routing details can be found below.

Il Divo will perform songs from The Christmas Collection, their compilation of merry classics that was certified Platinum by the RIAA. The audience can expect to hear memorable interpretations of familiar Christmas melodies for a heart-warming start to the festive season.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, August 2 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 30 at 10am local time until Thursday, August 1 at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Il Divo will offer VIP packages for each show with options that include premium seating, photo op with members of Il Divo, pre-show bar, and specially designed merchandise. Fans can visit www.VIPNation.com for more information.

Discovered and mentored by Simon Cowell over 15 years ago, Il Divo has become the consummate tenor powerhouse vocal group with foursold-out world tours to date, over 30 million albums sold, 160 gold and platinum albums in 33 countries to their credit. Il Divo was also the first classical crossover artists to have an album debut at #1 on Billboard's Top 200 chart.

IL DIVO: A HOLIDAY SONG CELEBRATION

DATE CITY VENUE Sat Nov 16 Ottawa, ON* EY Centre Sun Nov 17 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre Tue Nov 19 Providence, RI Providence Performing Arts Center Wed Nov 20 New York, NY Beacon Theatre Fri Nov 22 Buffalo, NY Shea's Buffalo Theatre Sat Nov 23 Atlantic City, NJ* Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Mon Nov 25 Montreal, QC Thétre Saint Denis Tue Nov 26 Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theater Fri Nov 29 Durham, NC DPAC Durham Sun Dec 01 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center Tue Dec 03 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre Wed Dec 04 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre Fri Dec 06 St. Petersburg, FL The Mahaffey Theater Sat Dec 07 Orlando, FL Bob Carr Performing Arts Centre Tue Dec 10 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater Wed Dec 11 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater Fri Dec 13 Houston, TX Revention Music Center Sun Dec 15 El Paso, TX The Plaza Theatre Tue Dec 17 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre Wed Dec 18 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theatre Sat Dec 21 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center Sun Dec 22 San Diego, CA* Sycuan Casino Resort

*Date not produced by Live Nation





