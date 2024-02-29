IU Announces First-Ever North American Run on 2024 'Her World Tour'

Singer-songwriter, composer and actress IU will embark on North American dates on her upcoming 2024 HER World Tour.

Produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, the 6-date outing marks IU's first outing across the continent, kicking off on Monday, July 15 in Newark, NJ at Prudential Center, with stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, GA, Washington, DC, Rosemont, IL, and Oakland, CA, before wrapping up on Friday, August 2 in Los Angeles, CA at The Kia Forum.

The general onsale will begin Thursday, March 7 at 12 PM local time at livenation.com. In addition to the tour, IU will star in the upcoming romantic Netflix K-drama 'When Life Gives You Tangerines,' which will release later this year.

IU HER WORLD TOUR 2024 - NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Mon Jul 15 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Jul 19 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mon Jul 22 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Thu Jul 25 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Tue Jul 30 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Aug 02 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

About IU:

Since her debut in 2008, IU has solidified her position as a top artist in the Korean music industry, thanks to her remarkable vocal talent and creative endeavors. Continuously refining her music production skills, IU has explored various musical avenues, earning praise for musical diversity and emotional depth, consistently topping music charts. Her iconic tracks include , , and , among others, and she continues to express her passion on stage, captivating the hearts of many by exuding the different charms of each song.

On February 20th, after a hiatus of about 2 years and 2 months, IU released her 6th mini album . IU dedicated her time to oversee the album's production and contributed to the lyrics of every song, enhancing its perfection.

Upon its release, the album received an overwhelming response, dominating various music charts and reaffirming IU's status as the ‘Music Queen'. And alongside the album, IU announced the eagerly awaited ‘2024 IU HER World Tour Concert', providing an opportunity for her UAENAs to experience her music live both in Korea and internationally. The announcement of the tour, four years after her last ‘Love, Poem' in 2019, brought immense joy to UAENAs worldwide.