INDIGO Releases New Summer Single 'Rock The Boat'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Jul. 21, 2022  

A truly tropical vibe, INDIGO gets the party started on the wild whirlwind of "Rock The Boat". Everything here deserves to be completely blasted. This is an optimistic sound, one that is fully celebratory.

Beats hit with a wildness to them. Layer upon layer gets filtered right into the fray, for there is a gentleness to it. Hooks aplenty adorn the entirety of the work. Vocals further add to the appeal, for it has a swirling aspect to it. Plenty of the track goes for this balance, as there is an atmosphere of such joy. Quite euphoric, the song is exuberant, adding to its inherent power.

Vocals start things up, and then a great buildup comes into focus. The ambiance certainly has a stately quality. Upon the first hit of those beats, it all features this sense of groove. Elements of dub certainly play an essential role as she lets the rest of the song works itself into a frenzy.

Such a great degree of compassion proves to be absolutely life-affirming. Bass rumbles have a force of nature to them, as there is a clear romanticism to them. Percussive elements bounce off each other. For the final stretch, it all comes to a head as it fades off into the distance.

Done with undeniable flair, INDIGO creates the jam summer needed with "Rock The Boat."

Listen to the new single here:

