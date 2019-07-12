ILOVEMAKONNEN Shares A New Song From Showtime Docu-Series SHANGRI-LA

ILOVEMAKONNEN has shared new song "Loser," following up his recently released widely-acclaimed EP M3. He also announced a fall headline tour, on sale today HERE, with dates listed below. "Loser" is featured in the new Showtime four-part docu-series SHANGRI-LA, which focuses on creative conversation and the emotional side of making music, with Rick Rubin's iconic studio in Malibu as the backdrop. ILOVEMAKONNEN played "Loser" for Rubin in a session at Shangri-La, and explains, "I really enjoyed playing this track for Rick because it was like I could tell someone my deepest, darkest secrets. And I wasn't being judged for saying my truth." "Loser" is available everywhere now, and SHANGRI-LA - a collaboration from Academy Award®and Emmy®winner Morgan Neville (Won't You Be My Neighbor, 20 Feet From Stardom), music producer Rick Rubin and director Jeff Malmberg (Marwencol) - is premiering tonight on SHOWTIME, with episodes rolling out on streaming starting today via the SHOWTIME and SHOWTIME ANYTIME apps as well as partnering on-demand platforms.

"THE LOSER RUN" TOUR DATES:

9/16 Portland - Paris Theater

9/17 Los Angeles - The Echo

9/19 New York - Mercury Lounge

9/21 Atlanta - Vinyl

9/28 Austin - Empire

Since 2014, ILOVEMAKONNEN has engaged and enchanted listeners everywhere with his psychedelic musical patchwork of hip-hop, indie, and alternative. This maverick first made international waves with "Tuesday (feat. Drake)," garnering his first RIAA Platinum plaque, earning a GRAMMY® Award nomination for "Best Rap/Sung Collaboration," and racking up 155 million Spotify streams and counting. With his subsequent string of EPs and energetic anthems, he's solidified his status as a true artist, songwriter, and innovator, breaking with convention and blurring genre. He has become an in-demand collaborator for some of the biggest and most varied names in music (Noah Cyrus, Vampire Weekend, Rick Rubin, Juice WRLD, Lil Peep and Fall Out Boy, and more) and earned widespread acclaim from the likes of GQ, Complex, Billboard, XXL, and Rolling Stonefor his pioneering style, with The Faderrecently declaring "The ILOVEMAKONNEN effect is all over modern rap."

Rick Rubin has made countless revolutionary marks on the music scene, starting with co-founding Def Jam Records while enrolled at New York University in the '80s. There, he helped launch the careers of Public Enemy, the Beastie Boys and Run-DMC. As a music producer and record label head, Rubin has produced critically acclaimed and multi-platinum albums in almost every musical genre, with credits including Kanye West, Adele, Eminem, Black Sabbath, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, LL Cool J, Kid Rock, Slayer and the Avett Brothers, and he has won the Grammy Award for Producer of the Year multiple times, and Grammys for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Country Album of the Year, Rock Album of the Year, Contemporary Folk Album and Best Metal Performance.

Morgan Neville is an Academy Award, Grammy®Award and Emmy Award-winning director known for his work as a cultural documentarian. His acclaimed 2018 film Won't You Be My Neighboris one of the best reviewed and highest grossing documentaries of all time. His 2013 film 20 Feet From Stardomwon the Academy Award for Best Documentary as well as a Grammy Award for Best Music Film. Jeff Malmberg's directing credits include the critically acclaimed and Independent Spirit Award-winning documentary Marwencol, along with Spettacolo. Malmberg also served as editor on Neville's Won't You Be My Neighbor.





