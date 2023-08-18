IDMAN Shares New 'Hate' Remix Featuring Lojay & Highlyy

Today’s news arrives ahead of next week’s special Toronto show in support of Ayra Starr.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

IDMAN Shares New 'Hate' Remix Featuring Lojay & Highlyy

Following the release of their debut EP Risk, Somali-Canadian artist Idman returns with a reimagined version of “Hate”, featuring Nigerian singer-songwriter Lojay and Congolese Afro-pop artist Highlyy. The remix arrives alongside a visualizer and highlights Idman’s Pan-African roots, and is imbued with afrobeat, R&B, and pop elements for a melodic and enchanting listen.

The collaboration unites three unique artists, sounds, and styles from the African continent on one universal track offering a refreshed perspective to the powerful heartfelt ballad as it touches on the pain and emotional turmoil endured in a relationship.

Idman praises the talents of Lojay and Highlyy, mentioning their intuitive approach to music. She adds “I look at artists like Lojay and Highlyy and feel like I’m watching a new era of superstars coming out of the continent. It was an honor getting to remake the song, recut all new vocals and approach it in a new way with the likes of them both. I’m so grateful and honored that we got to work on this together and it became what it is. I can’t wait to reintroduce this song to our listeners.”

Lojay recalls and shares how the song's melody caught his attention on TikTok, and how his verse came together effortlessly in collaboration with Idman. “First time I heard ‘Hate’ was on TikTok and I remember the melody just sticking out to me. Then my team reached out saying Idman wanted me on the song and I immediately said yes – the energy we had in the studio was just so pure and genuine.” Highlyy expresses her enjoyment in working with the team and falling in love with the song instantly. “I had so much fun working with Idman and Lojay, I fell in love with the song the second I heard it. Idman is really talented and unique too, her voice is incredible – for real, I love love love the song.” 

Today’s news arrives ahead of next week’s special Toronto show in support of Ayra Starr. It follows Idman's recent performances at Montréal’s Pride Fest and in New York, where Idman held an intimate showcase and performed songs off their highly-lauded debut EP, Risk. With a blend of hybrid R&B, Idman's authentic and vulnerable approach to music has garnered over 7 million streams.

They have received press praise from sources such as COMPLEX, The FADER, PAPER magazine, LADYGUNN, ELLE, V Magazine, and more. Idman's continued rise as a breakthrough artist in 2023 is evident as they continue to make their mark.




Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.

