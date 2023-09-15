Hyro the Hero Celebrates Release of Sophomore Album 'Bound for Glory'

The album was produced by Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Hollywood Undead).

Hyro the Hero Celebrates Release of Sophomore Album 'Bound for Glory'

Houston, TX-born and France-based rap rock sensation HYRO THE HERO will celebrate the release of his sophomore full-length album BOUND FOR GLORY via Better Noise Music with a hometown performance tonight, September 15, at House of Blues on the Live Nation-produced “SPIRITS 2023” tour with labelmates NOTHING MORE.

On BOUND FOR GLORY, HYRO collaborates with some of the leading names in rock including David Draiman (Disturbed), Brandon Saller (Atreyu), Chad Gray (HELLYEAH), Spencer Charnas and Dan Sugarman (Ice Nine Kills), REDDSTAR, AJ (Fire From The Gods) and Markus Videsäter (Solence). 

Produced by Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Hollywood Undead), BOUND FOR GLORY’s 12 tracks consist of a trendsetting hybrid of hip-hop and hard rock spiked with punk topped with unbreakable lyricism and undeniable choruses. Stream/download BOUND FOR GLORY now digitally or grab a copy on CD or Coke Bottle Green vinyl (pictured below) at https://hyrothehero.ffm.to/boundforglory.

Reflecting on his new album, HYRO says “Issues may arise when you feel it in your gut that you were meant to do something great. It's not a matter of ‘if,’ it's a matter of ‘when.’ All obstacles and failures are lessons down the road to achieve what you set out for. Some may reach them before you, but that is their story not yours. I live this; being in this industry for so long and seeing others surpass me on my journey doesn’t matter; I know, in my heart, I'm ‘Bound for Glory.’”

HYRO has today released the music video for the album’s pummeling title track, “Bound For Glory (feat. Markus Videsäter of Solence).”

Long before mosh pits regularly broke out at rap shows and metal samples abounded throughout the culture, HYRO THE HERO was collaborating with members of At The Drive-In and Blood Brothers as well as era-defining producer Ross Robinson (Slipknot, Korn) on his independently released EP BIRTH, SCHOOL, WORK, DEATH in 2011.

The latter generated applause from BBC, Kerrang!, and Alternative Press who touted him as one of “19 Underrated Bands From The 2010s Who Deserve Another Listen.” In its wake, he blasted off with “Bullet,” posting north of 15 million-plus streams and paving the way for his 2018 debut album FLAGGED CHANNEL.

He asserted himself as the rare outlier who could shine on a track with Hollywood Undead, Lil’ Keke, and AWOLNATION or Islander, Fozzy, and James “Munky” Shaffer of Korn. Flexing his versatility, he featured on “Cheatcode” by Black Tiger Sex Machine x Hairitage, generating 7.3 million Spotify streams.

Meanwhile, his 2022 KIDS AGAINST THE MONSTERS EP via Better Noise Music boasted an assist from Corey Taylor of Slipknot, and the legendary Mötley Crüe tapped him for “Who’s That Playing On The Radio?” for THE RETALIATORS ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK. At the same time, he packed houses on his own and  became a festival favorite at Welcome to Rockville, Carolina Rebellion, Shiprocked!, and more.

Catch HYRO on tour throughout September with NOTHING MORE, Dead Poet Society and Post Profit in the U.S. before he returns to France, where he resides, for two headlining shows in December. Tickets can be found at www.hyrothehero.com.

HYRO THE HERO TOUR DATES

9/15   Houston, TX - House of Blues *

9/16   San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre *

9/18   Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music Hall *

9/19   Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall *

9/20   Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine *

9/22   Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution *

9/23   Orlando, FL - House of Blues *

9/25    Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore *

12/7    Nantes, FR – Le Ferrailleur

12/8    Nantes, FR – Le Ferrailleur

* with Nothing More, Dead Poet Society & Post Profit

Photo Credit: Simon Grumal


