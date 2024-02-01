Humbird Announces Full-Length Album 'Right On'

Humbird announces their full-length album 'Right On,' set to release on April 12, 2024.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe Photo 1 Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 2 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Photo 3 Listen: Hear Christian Borle, Alex Brightman Sing In HAZBIN HOTEL
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical

Humbird Announces Full-Length Album 'Right On'

Endurance in the face of uncertainty. Having the guts to try, even if you might be wrong. This is the central tenant of Humbird's third full-length album, Right On, a radical ethos in this soap-box age, and an effort worth turning up the amps for, resulting in the project's most electric, playful, mettled record yet.

Right On is set for release April 12, and today, Humbird shares album opener and title track, “Right On.” Listen here: https://humbird.ffm.to/righton.

Siri Undlin, the Minnesota-native behind the moniker, first introduced this new collection of songs with “Cornfields and Roadkill,” an evocative nod to the American midwest in a sonic landscape reminiscent of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. She followed that with “Child of Violence,” a biting, psychedelic folk-rock exploration of the legacy and impact of white supremacy in middle America, and “Seven Veils,” a reflective, shimmery ode to the notion that dream and fantasies can be realized.

Produced by Shane Leonard and featuring regular contributors Pat Keen (bass, synth, percussion) and Pete Quirsfeld (drums and percussion), Right On was tracked live to tape over the course of two muggy weeks in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The majority of the songs showcase the locked-in rock trio, a progression from the contemplative folk musings of Undlin's previous releases. Even so, Right On incorporates friendly winks to the more whimsical, soundscape-y improvisations that audiences have come to expect from a Humbird performance - electrified, gritty, Midwest Americana with a little magic fairy dust thrown in.

Siri Undlin grew up steeped in church choirs and traditional Irish ensembles, which eventually led to conducting extensive folklore and musical research around the world as a Watson Fellow. That work inspired years of DIY touring around North America, including performing around the twin cities one backyard at a time during the pandemic.

Undlin continues to expand and experiment as a writer and bandleader in a way that is fluid with each season, and oddly suited for this particular moment. Following the surprise success of the self-released debut album Pharmakon and the pensive reflections of 2021's Still Life, Right On is the next iteration in her process of witnessing the world in all its complexity and responding with candid consideration.

Humbird will join Indigo De Souza on her Spring tour before heading out for her own headline dates in May following the album's release. All dates are listed below.

Stay tuned for more music and news from Humbird.

Humbird on tour:

Sat, Mar 9 -     Red Wing, MN @ Anderson Center

Supporting Indigo De Souza

Wed, Mar 27 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Thur, Mar 28 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Fri, Mar 29 -    Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sat, Mar 30 -   Dallas, TX @ The Echo

Mon, Apr 1 -    Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Tue, Apr 2 -     Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Wed, Apr 3 -    Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Community House (headline) 

Sat, Apr 6 -      Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

Sun, Apr 7 -     Columbus, OH @ Skully's Music Diner

Mon, Apr 8 -    Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Headline Dates

Wed, Apr 17 - Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

Thurs, Apr 18 - New York, NY @ The Groove

Thu, May 9 -  Omaha, NE @ Benson Theatre

Fri, May 10 -  Kansas City, MO @ miniBar

Sat, May11 -   St. Louis, MO @ Blue Strawberry

Sun, May 12 - Des Moines, IA  @ XBK

Tue, May 4 -  Davenport, IA @ Racoon Motel

Wed, May 15 - Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theater

Thur, May 16 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

Fri, May 17 -  Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
Sat, May 18 - Appleton, WI @ Gibson Music Hall

Sun, May 19 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

Thur, May 30 - Duluth, MN @ Sacred Heart Music Center

Fri, May 31 -  Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club           

Sat, June 1 -   Eau Claire, WI @ Stone's Throw

Photo Credit: Juliet Farmer



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Leonelle Releases Barking Owl Sessions Live Performance Video Photo
Video: Leonelle Releases Barking Owl Sessions Live Performance Video

Emerging pop artist Leonelle has released Barking Owl Sessions Live Performance video featuring the singles “Human Condition,” “Never Enough,” “How To Be Brave,” and most recently, “F****n' Weird.” The beautifully shot 17-minute performance video was filmed at the Barking Owl studio in West Los Angeles, from her forthcoming EP, As I Am.

2
Kylie Minogue & Sia Releasing New Single Next Week Photo
Kylie Minogue & Sia Releasing New Single Next Week

Kylie Minogue and Sia will be releasing a collaboration next week. It was previously played before one of Minogue's Las Vegas shows. Pre-save the single now!

3
The Ivy Releases New Single Gums Lost Flavor Photo
The Ivy Releases New Single 'Gums Lost Flavor'

Mostly written and recorded on a writing trip to Punta Mita, a small surf town in Mexico, A Door Still Open showcases the duo's knack for crafting catchy pop hooks that invite the listener in while fusing together synths and grunge-inspired guitars. The album explores themes of self-reflection and personal growth while challenging.

4
GREGORIAN Choir Launches Debut North American Tour Photo
GREGORIAN Choir Launches Debut North American Tour

GREGORIAN—“The World’s Most Successful Choir”—will make their much-anticipated North American debut as part of their 2023-2024 world tour. The tour will include performances at theaters and performing arts centers throughout the U.S., Mexico, and Latin America, with the North American leg set to launch April 4 in Asheville, NC.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan Release Music Video For 'Cowboys And Plowboys'Video: Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan Release Music Video For 'Cowboys And Plowboys'
Zacari Entrances On New Single 'Ocean'Zacari Entrances On New Single 'Ocean'
Beans on Toast Introduces 'The Beans On Toast Band' With UK Tour DatesBeans on Toast Introduces 'The Beans On Toast Band' With UK Tour Dates
Craft Recordings Announces 'Small Batch' Reissue For Isaac Hayes' Earth-shattering 1969 Hit Record 'Hot Buttered Soul'Craft Recordings Announces 'Small Batch' Reissue For Isaac Hayes' Earth-shattering 1969 Hit Record 'Hot Buttered Soul'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Video
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HARMONY