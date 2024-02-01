Humbird Announces Full-Length Album 'Right On'

Endurance in the face of uncertainty. Having the guts to try, even if you might be wrong. This is the central tenant of Humbird's third full-length album, Right On, a radical ethos in this soap-box age, and an effort worth turning up the amps for, resulting in the project's most electric, playful, mettled record yet.

Right On is set for release April 12, and today, Humbird shares album opener and title track, “Right On.” Listen here: https://humbird.ffm.to/righton.

Siri Undlin, the Minnesota-native behind the moniker, first introduced this new collection of songs with “Cornfields and Roadkill,” an evocative nod to the American midwest in a sonic landscape reminiscent of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. She followed that with “Child of Violence,” a biting, psychedelic folk-rock exploration of the legacy and impact of white supremacy in middle America, and “Seven Veils,” a reflective, shimmery ode to the notion that dream and fantasies can be realized.

Produced by Shane Leonard and featuring regular contributors Pat Keen (bass, synth, percussion) and Pete Quirsfeld (drums and percussion), Right On was tracked live to tape over the course of two muggy weeks in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The majority of the songs showcase the locked-in rock trio, a progression from the contemplative folk musings of Undlin's previous releases. Even so, Right On incorporates friendly winks to the more whimsical, soundscape-y improvisations that audiences have come to expect from a Humbird performance - electrified, gritty, Midwest Americana with a little magic fairy dust thrown in.

Siri Undlin grew up steeped in church choirs and traditional Irish ensembles, which eventually led to conducting extensive folklore and musical research around the world as a Watson Fellow. That work inspired years of DIY touring around North America, including performing around the twin cities one backyard at a time during the pandemic.

Undlin continues to expand and experiment as a writer and bandleader in a way that is fluid with each season, and oddly suited for this particular moment. Following the surprise success of the self-released debut album Pharmakon and the pensive reflections of 2021's Still Life, Right On is the next iteration in her process of witnessing the world in all its complexity and responding with candid consideration.

Humbird will join Indigo De Souza on her Spring tour before heading out for her own headline dates in May following the album's release. All dates are listed below.

Humbird on tour:

Sat, Mar 9 - Red Wing, MN @ Anderson Center

Supporting Indigo De Souza

Wed, Mar 27 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Thur, Mar 28 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Fri, Mar 29 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sat, Mar 30 - Dallas, TX @ The Echo

Mon, Apr 1 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Tue, Apr 2 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Wed, Apr 3 - Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Community House (headline)

Sat, Apr 6 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

Sun, Apr 7 - Columbus, OH @ Skully's Music Diner

Mon, Apr 8 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Headline Dates

Wed, Apr 17 - Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

Thurs, Apr 18 - New York, NY @ The Groove

Thu, May 9 - Omaha, NE @ Benson Theatre

Fri, May 10 - Kansas City, MO @ miniBar

Sat, May11 - St. Louis, MO @ Blue Strawberry

Sun, May 12 - Des Moines, IA @ XBK

Tue, May 4 - Davenport, IA @ Racoon Motel

Wed, May 15 - Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theater

Thur, May 16 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

Fri, May 17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Sat, May 18 - Appleton, WI @ Gibson Music Hall

Sun, May 19 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

Thur, May 30 - Duluth, MN @ Sacred Heart Music Center

Fri, May 31 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

Sat, June 1 - Eau Claire, WI @ Stone's Throw

Photo Credit: Juliet Farmer