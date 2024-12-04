HotWax Release New Single 'Wanna Be A Doll' From Debut Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The UK’s most hotly-tipped independent band of 2024 HotWax have released their new single “Wanna Be A Doll” along with a video made by singer Tallulah Sim-Savage. “Wanna Be A Doll” is the second single to be taken from their debut album ‘Hot Shock’, out March 7th via Marathon Artists. The bluesy, grunge-infused track was a mainstay of the band’s recent leg of support dates with The Libertines and Warmduscher. HotWax will also play a string of instore shows in March to celebrate the album release - pre-order the album to secure a ticket. Full live dates below.

“This was the first song we wrote for the album, we rewrote it in so many different ways and it ended up pretty similar to the first version, which seems to be how it goes.” explains Tallulah Sim-Savage; “It’s a song where I am writing about myself from someone else’s point of view, being self aware of my bad - sometimes destructive - traits.”

HotWax’s debut album follows the release of two critically acclaimed 2023 EPs that launched the touring Hastings trio to ever bigger stages, playing over 150 blistering live shows in the past 18 months alone including Reading + Leeds, Mad Cool, All Points East, Download, support tours with Royal Blood, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Deap Vally and more. It’s the band’s incredible stagecraft and seemingly limitless energy that caught the attention of producer Catherine Marks (Boygenius, Wolf Alice) at Third Man Records’ Blue Basement last summer; “It was the sweatiest gig we have ever done – it was really, really packed,” explains singer Tallulah Sim-Savage “Afterwards, Catherine came up to us and said, ‘Oh my god, I need to record your album with you. I want it to sound like the energy in this room. It needs to feel like a party.’”

The band went on to build an all-female team to record ‘Hot Shock’, with Marks co-producing alongside Steph Marziano (Picture Parlour, Cassandra Jenkins), bringing a crowd of the band’s friends into London’s legendary RAK Studios to record a live runthrough of the new record – perfectly capturing the distinct, dizzying energy of a HotWax gig. While touring the US, the band also recorded with Warpaint drummer Stella Mozgawa at her studio in Joshua Tree.

The result is an album made to be played to a crowd, loud and with abandon. But there’s also a beating pulse of vulnerability underscoring ‘Hot Shock’, written throughout the whirlwind of life on the road. “Touring and constantly living in the moment can be chaotic. But there’s also a feeling of knowing that the more life experience we gain, the more fearless we become” explains bassist Lola Sam. Although Hot Shock may traverse the unsettling terrain that comes with entering young adulthood, there’s also a sense of playful abandon that is never far behind. Childhood friends Sim-Savage and Sam have been writing together since they were 12, before the latter met drummer Alfie Sayers at music college five years later.

‘A Thousand Times’ EP lead single ‘Treasure’ reached the BBC Radio 6 Music B-List as well as a ‘Next Wave’ on BBC Radio 1, with the two EPs earning widespread support from The Sunday Times, The Independent, NME, Dork, DIY, Clash and many more. Tallulah, Lola & Alfie are ripping up the template and ripping up stages across the UK. Having only recently left school, their rarified live energy and sound has already won the support of Beck, Karen O, Courtney Love, Pete Doherty, Wolf Alice, Elton John, Zane Lowe and more.

Despite having been launched onto festival mainstages while still in their teens, HotWax are here for the long ride and show no signs of slowing down. In fact, ‘Hot Shock’ is only the beginning. Preorder/presave here.

HotWax Live Dates:

March 3, Music’s Not Dead, De La Warr Pavilion - Instore

March 7, Resident Brighton - Instore

March 8, Rough Trade Nottingham (Midday) - Instore

March 8, Rough Trade Liverpool (Evening) - Instore

March 9, Rough Trade Bristol - Instore

March 10, Vinyl Whistle Leeds - Instore

March 11, Rough Trade East - Instore

March 12, Vinilo Southampton - Instore

March 13, Truck Oxford - Instore

May 31 2025, Leeds, Temple Newsam Park, Kaiser Chiefs + Cribs All Dayer

Photo Credit: Louise Mason



Comments