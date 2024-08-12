Horse Jumper of Love Release New Single 'Word'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of the release of their anticipated new album, Disaster Trick, out this Friday August 16th on Run For Cover Records, Horse Jumper of Love released its final single “Word.” The song comes with a striking video directed by Ben Turok.

Frontman Dimitri Giannopoulos spoke on the track saying, "This song is about the distortion of reality, specifically how your sense of time and reality becomes distorted through someone else's sense of it… You try to fit into someone else's idea of their future, because of love or indecision or insecurity. Maybe that someone is more confident than you and has power over you? An issue I’ve struggled with is feeling unworthy of creating my own future, so I’ve relied on other people for guidance, whether it was family, friends, or lovers. This theme is boiled down in this song as a fight between two romantically involved people and how love and the anxiety associated with it is so powerful it can make you feel separate from the rest of the world. This distortion reveals itself in the lyric “Milking of the ax handle“ a literal image of distorted reality. I got the idea from the movie “Häxan” when they show a drawing of a witch milking an ax instead of a cow."

Disaster Trick finds the trio cranking up the volume while keeping the no-frills intimacy they’re known for. Frontman Dimitri Giannopoulos’ evocative lyrics and arrangements suddenly turn from delicate to blistering, their music is full of intensity, contrasting between quiet and loud, heavy and gentle, and animated by stark emotion and straightforward, timeless songwriting, as evidenced by the album’s previously released singles “Wink,” “Snow Angel,” “Today’s Iconoclast,” and “Gates Of Heaven.”

Disaster Trick feels like a creative reset for the band, partly due to Giannopoulos’ recent sobriety. “This was the first album I've ever done where I went into it with a very clear mind,” he says. “In the past, we would just show up at a studio, drink, and record. Here, everything felt purposeful.” With this newfound energy, the band entered Asheville, North Carolina’s Drop of Sun Studios with producer Alex Farrar (Wednesday, Indigo De Souza). The recordings soar with searing guitars and an unshakeable rhythm section, comprised of bassist John Margaris and drummer James Doran. Additionally, the album features contributions from Wednesday’s Karly Hartzman, MJ Lenderman and Ella Williams of Squirrel Flower.

Hot on the heels of wrapping a US tour with DIIV Horse Jumper of Love head to the UK this week in support of Disaster Trick, with additional fall dates in North America and Europe announced. All dates below.

Tour Dates:

Aug 16 - Banquet Records - Kingston, UK ~

Aug 17 - Pie & Vinyl - Southsea, UK ~

Aug 18 - Rough Trade East - London, UK ~

Aug 19 - Rough Trade - Bristol, UK ~

Aug 20 - Rough Trade - Nottingham, UK ~

Aug 21 - Rough Trade - Liverpool, UK ~

Sept 13 - Longboat Hall - Toronto, ON ☆∆

Sept 14 - Mahall’s - Cleveland, OH ☆∆

Sept 15 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL ☆

Sept 16 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN ☆∆

Sept 19 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR ☆&

Sept 20 - Fox Theater - Vancouver, BC ☆

Sept 21 - Barboza - Seattle, WA ☆&

Sept 23 - Holland Project - Reno, NV ☆*

Sept 24 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA ☆

Sept 26 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA ☆

Sept 27 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA ☆*

Sept 28 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ ☆*

Sept 30 - Rubber Gloves - Denton, TX ☆!

Oct 1 - Parish - Austin, TX ☆!

Oct 3 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta GA =#

Oct 4 - Blue Room - Nashville, TN = #

Oct 5 - Ace of Cups - Columbus, OH = #

Oct 6 - Bottlerocket Social Hall - Pittsburgh, PA = #

Oct 23 - The Windmill - London, UK

Oct 26 - Clwb Ifor Bach - Cardiff, UK

Oct 28 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK

Oct 29 - Stereo - Glasgow, UK

Oct 30 - Cluny 2 - Newcastle, UK

Nov 1 - Tsunami Club - Cologne, DE

Nov 2 - LARK - Berlin, DE

Nov 4 - Rotown - Rotterdam, NL

Nov 6 - La Maroquinerie - Paris, FR

Nov 9 - Pitchfork Festival - London, UK

Nov 12 - Pod Minoga - Poznań, PL

Nov 13 - Voodoo - Warsaw, PL

Nov 21 - The Sinclair - Boston, MA %☾

Nov 22 - Bowery Ballroom New York, NY %☾

Nov 23 - Johnny Brenda’s - Philadelphia PA %☾

Nov 24 - Metro - Baltimore, MD %☾

^ w/ DIIV

+ w/ Babehoven

~ Dimitri Giannopoulos solo

☆ w/ Teethe

∆ w/ villagerrr

& w/ Guitar

* w/ Sour Widows

! w/ Shallowater

= w/ Truth Club

# w/ Joyer

% w/ Spencer Radcliffe & Everything

☾ w/ Primal Rat Screw

Photo Credit: POND Creative

Comments