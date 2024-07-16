Horse Jumper of Love Release New Single 'Today's Iconoclast'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Horse Jumper of Love have released “Today’s Iconoclast” the latest from their anticipated new album Disaster Trick, due August 16th on Run For Cover Records. The disarmingly raw track imbued with wry humor comes with a video directed by Rhys Scarabosio.

“I was watching a Pasolini film and read someone describe him as an iconoclast. I became obsessed with that word and idea. In order to make something good, you have to destroy a belief in some way. You can’t stay static, you have to accept change and be able to adjust,” Dimitri Giannopoulos explains. “I was thinking everyone should try to be as iconoclastic as they can because a lot of people end up being unhappy or unsatisfied. I think we all could be happier if we made an effort to destroy what we believe to be true about our own desires.”

Horse Jumper of Love, who are currently on the road with DIIV and will be touring in support of Disaster Trick on a headline run in the fall, have also announced a EU and UK tour that kicks off in late October. All dates below.

Disaster Trick finds the trio cranking up the volume while keeping the no-frills intimacy they’re known for. Frontman Dimitri Giannopoulos’ evocative lyrics and arrangements suddenly turn from delicate to blistering, their music is full of intensity, contrasting between quiet and loud, heavy and gentle, and animated by stark emotion and straightforward, timeless songwriting.

Disaster Trick feels like a creative reset for the band, partly due to Giannopoulos’ recent sobriety. “This was the first album I've ever done where I went into it with a very clear mind,” he says. “In the past, we would just show up at a studio, drink, and record. Here, everything felt purposeful.” With this newfound energy, the band entered Asheville, North Carolina’s Drop of Sun Studios with producer Alex Farrar (Wednesday, Indigo De Souza). The recordings soar with searing guitars and an unshakeable rhythm section, comprised of bassist John Margaris and drummer James Doran. Additionally, the album features contributions from Wednesday’s Karly Hartzman, MJ Lenderman and Ella Williams of Squirrel Flower.

Tour Dates:

July 16 - Howard Theatre - Washington DC ^

July 17 - The National - Richmond, VA ^

July 19 - The Music Farm - Charleston, SC ^

July 20 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL ^

July 21 - The Ground - Miami, FL ^

July 23 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL ^

July 24 - Handlebar - Pensacola, FL

July 25 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA ^

July 27 - Turner Hall - Milwaukee, WI ^

July 28 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN ^

July 30 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL ^

July 31 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI ^

Aug 1 - Meteor - Windsor, ON

Aug 2 - The Concert Hall - Toronto, ON ^

Aug 3 - La Sala Rossa - Montreal, QC

Aug 4 - Oxbow Blending & Bottling - Portland, ME

Aug 5 - Royale - Boston, MA ^

Aug 6 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA ^

Aug 7 - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY ^

Aug 16 - Banquet Records - Kingston, UK ~

Aug 17 - Pie & Vinyl - Southsea, UK ~

Aug 18 - Rough Trade East - London, UK ~

Aug 19 - Rough Trade - Bristol, UK ~

Aug 20 - Rough Trade - Nottingham, UK ~

Aug 21 - Rough Trade - Liverpool, UK ~

Sept 14 - Mahall’s - Cleveland, OH ☆∆

Sept 19 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR ☆&

Sept 20 - Fox Theater - Vancouver, BC ☆

Sept 21 - Barboza - Seattle, WA ☆&

Sept 23 - Holland Project - Reno, NV ☆*

Sept 24 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA ☆

Sept 26 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA ☆

Sept 27 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA ☆*

Sept 28 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ ☆*

Sept 30 - Rubber Gloves - Denton, TX ☆!

Oct 1 - Parish - Austin, TX ☆!

Oct 4 - Blue Room - Nashville, TN = #

Oct 5 - Ace of Cups - Columbus, OH = #

Oct 6 - Bottlerocket Social Hall - Pittsburgh, PA = #

Oct 23 - The Windmill - London, UK

Oct 26 - Clwb Ifor Bach - Cardiff, UK

Oct 28 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK

Oct 29 - Stereo - Glasgow, UK

Oct 30 - Cluny 2 - Newcastle, UK

Nov 1 - Tsunami Club - Cologne, DE

Nov 2 - LARK - Berlin, DE

Nov 4 - Rotown - Rotterdam, NL

Nov 6 - La Maroquinerie - Paris, FR

Nov 9 - Pitchfork Festival - London, UK

Nov 12 - Pod Minoga - Poznań, PL

Nov 13 - Voodoo - Warsaw, PL

^ w/ DIIV

~ Dimitri Giannopoulos solo

☆ w/ Teethe

∆ w/ villagerrr

& w/ Guitar

* w/ Sour Widows

! w/ Shallowater

= w/ Truth Club

# w/ Joyer

Tracklisting

1. Snow Angel

2. Wink

3. Today’s Iconoclast

4. Word

5. Lip Reader

6. Wait By The Stairs

7. Heavy Metal

8. Curtain

9. Death Spiral

10. Gates Of Heaven

11. Nude Descending

Photo Credit: POND Creative

