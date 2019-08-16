Hoodie Allen Releases WHATEVER USA

Hoodie Allen has dropped his highly anticipated album Whatever USA today. The fourth full-length album from the genre-blending rapper tells relatable stories of love, loss and everything in between through the tongue-in-cheek word play that has cemented his name in the hearts of fans worldwide.

With a collection of producers including Andrew Goldstein (Blackbear, 5SOS) Midi Jones (Alessia Cara, Ella Mai) andYOG$ (Quinn XCII) and features from Christian French, Gianni & Kyle and Spencer Sutherland, Whatever USA is a collection of 9 tracks that show the wide range of Hoodie Allen's unique collaborative style.

"This album was such a labor of love and a rediscovery process of my true self" shares Hoodie on today's release. "This one is for the kids who feel stuck in their small town. This one is for anyone who has ever had their heart broken but still keeps moving forward. This one is for anybody with a dream. Say goodbye to the place you came from and welcome to Whatever USA."

Ahead of today's release, Hoodie dropped singles "Hell Of A Time", "Come Around (w/ Christian French)" and "Never Going Back" for fans, garnering coveted adds to New Music Friday playlists in dozens of countries while racking up over 6 Millionstreams on Spotify.

Whatever USA Track Listing

Whatever USA Come Around (w/ Christian French) 60 Seconds (w/ Gianni & Kyle) You Should Let Me Know Hometown Kid Giving Up On Us (w/ Spencer Sutherland) IDK Why Hell Of A Time Never Going Back

Hoodie Allen will be hitting the road for the Whatever, USA tour this fall. With support from Jake Miller, this special run of shows will kick off on September 19th in Columbus, OH and travel around the US and Canada before wrapping up on October 20th in Boston, MA. Ahead of the tour, Hoodie will be traveling to the UK for a small run of shows surrounding Reading + Leeds Festival. A full list of tour dates are below with tickets and VIP packages on-sale now at https://hoodieallen.com/.

Upcoming Hoodie Allen Tour Dates:

August 22 - O2 Academy Islington - London, UK

August 23 - Reading Festival

August 24 - Leeds Festival

September 19 - Skully's - Columbus, OH

September 20 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

September 21 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

September 22 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

September 24 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

September 26 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

September 27 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

September 29 - Club Red - Phoenix, AX

October 1 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

October 2 - Cornerstone - Berkeley, CA

October 4 - Vinyl at The Hard Rock - Las Vegas, NV

October 6 - Cervantes' - Denver, CO

October 8 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

October 9 - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN

October 10 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO

October 12 - The Rave, Milwaukee, WI

October 13 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

October 15 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON

October 16 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

October 17 - Foxtail - Pittsburgh, PA

October 18 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

October 20 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA





