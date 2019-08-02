Hoodie Allen Releases New Single 'Hell Of A Time'

After teasing a new track to fans this week, rapper Hoodie Allen has officially dropped "Hell of a Time". The single recalls the decline of a relationship with the one of a kind word-play and hook-filled chorus' Hoodie is best known for.

Listen to the song below!

"This a song that sounds happy, but when you listen to the lyrics, it's very evident that it's not a happy topic. I love to flip meanings on their head, so it made sense to play with phrases like 'hell of a time' and 'been a minute' within the scope of this story about times that were kind of like hell" shares Hoodie on the second single from his forthcoming album Whatever, USA, due outAugust 16th.

"Hell Of A Time" joins previously released single "Come Around (ft. Christian French)" from Whatever, USA. The album tells the story of a small-town kid that has faced wins, losses and everything in between. "Summertime in a small town leaves you with nothing to do but fall in and out of love with your surroundings and I wanted to evoke that feeling throughout this record. There has been something so special about seeing so many other people in their small towns over the last few years. I'm excited for fans to find themselves in this record and place themselves on the map of Whatever, USA."

Fans can pre-order Whatever, USA now and will be entered in the Whatever, Wherever, Whenever Contest. 5 Fans will win "Golden Tickets" that will act as lifetime guest lists to any show in any city with one grand prize winner winning a full day with Hoodie Allen in their hometown, topped off with an acoustic show for their friends and family. Whatever, USA is available to pre-order now at https://hoodieallen.store/.

Hoodie Allen will be hitting the road for Phase One of the Whatever, USA tour this fall. With support from Jake Miller, this special run of shows will kick off on September 19th in Columbus, OH and travel around the US and Canada before wrapping up on October 20th in Boston, MA. Ahead of the tour, Hoodie will be traveling to the UK for a small run of shows surroundingReading + Leeds Festival. A full list of tour dates are below with tickets and VIP packages on-sale now athttps://hoodieallen.com/.

Upcoming Hoodie Allen Tour Dates:

August 22 - O2 Academy Islington - London, UK

August 23 - Reading Festival

August 24 - Leeds Festival

September 19 - Skully's - Columbus, OH

September 20 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

September 21 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

September 22 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

September 24 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

September 26 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

September 27 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

September 29 - Club Red - Phoenix, AX

October 1 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

October 2 - Cornerstone - Berkeley, CA

October 4 - Vinyl at The Hard Rock - Las Vegas, NV

October 6 - Cervantes' - Denver, CO

October 8 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

October 9 - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN

October 10 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO

October 12 - The Rave, Milwaukee, WI

October 13 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

October 15 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON

October 16 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

October 17 - Foxtail - Pittsburgh, PA

October 18 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

October 20 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA





Related Articles View More Music Stories