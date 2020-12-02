Hollow Front Sign to UNFD, Share New Single 'Wearing Thin'

UNFD is thrilled to announce its latest signing in rapidly rising metalcore outfit Hollow Front. The announcement comes alongside the release of a new single + music video from the band titled "Wearing Thin" as well as news of a special re-issue of their acclaimed debut album Loose Threads via UNFD in early 2021. Pre-orders are available now here: unfd.lnk.to/WearingThin

The arrival of Loose Threads in June saw Hollow Front declared an immediate must-watch, clocking over 1 Million streams in its first week and 4 Million + in a matter of months. Offering a moment of reprieve from the outside chaos and a reminder that we aren't alone, Loose Threads - though released in the chokehold of an impossible global landscape - appears to have surfaced at its destined point in time. Now positioned on the verge of a global breakout, the Grand Rapids four-piece are fueling the fire with new single and music video "Wearing Thin" out today.

On the track, Hollow Front vocalist Tyler Tate shares:

"'Wearing Thin' is a love lost song, it's about deep pain from losing someone that you thought was it, that you loved so much but they just don't feel the same way about you. I was coming from the angle of my past relationship, I felt so tired from it yet I didn't want to bring myself to let it go because there's a part of you that thinks it could still be OK. It wasn't healthy, so 'Wearing Thin' is really me saying that I'm ready to stop feeling this way."

Beyond the swell of fan excitement, Loose Threads quickly turned industry heads and found Hollow Front penning deals with UNFD and Sound Talent Group and naming the likes of Ryan Kirby of Fit For A King and Cory Hajde (manager for ERRA, Dayseeker, Fit For A King) as management.

Musically, the album summons the heaviness of names such as Wage War and The Ghost Inside with the melodics of the likes of Polaris. Tate credits the addition of clean vocals (Dakota Alvarez) on this record as opening up the next door to Hollow Front's sonics, adding that producer and friend Lee Albrecht completely filled the dynamics of the writing room and saw the band able to put pain to paper like never before.

Thematically, Loose Threads finds Tate unravelling the shock of a relationship breakdown and single fatherhood, meanwhile Alvarez adds searingly honest stories on lost love and witnessing a friend contemplate suicide. But despite the personal meaning to the band, Hollow Front assert that this record is a crutch for anyone overcoming something, Tate declaring: "I think it's very symbolic of the lone wolf breaking free, free from whatever it is holding him back from chasing whatever his heart desires."

Hollow Front join a huge crop of North American talent on UNFD's roster, with recent additions including ERRA, Frank Iero, Silverstein, and Like Moths To Flames, on top of the likes of Stray From The Path, Silent Planet, and LIMBS.

UNFD will release Hollow Front's Loose Threads on vinyl for the first time in February 2021 featuring the full record, "Wearing Thin" + upcoming new tracks. Limited copies are available for pre-order now at unfd.lnk.to/LooseThreads.

