Holiday Rock & Roll Bash Raises More Than $1 Million For The Lustgarten Foundation

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) and AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) hosted the 19th Annual Holiday Rock & Roll Bash benefitting the Lustgarten Foundation, the world's largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research. The Foundation's premier fundraising event, the Bash raised more than $1 million this year. Thanks to separate funding to support administrative expenses, 100 percent of every dollar raised goes directly to pancreatic cancer research.



Entertainment for the event, held at Tao Downtown in New York City, included a set from world-renowned deejay and producer, DJ Cassidy, who has been at the nexus of music, fashion and nightlife for over half his life as the go-to deejay for music impresarios, entertainment moguls, fashion icons, cultural trendsetters, and even world leaders. Cassidy has performed at high-profile events all over the world including the 50th birthday party and both inaugurations of President Barack Obama; Beyoncé and Jay-Z's wedding; and Oprah Winfrey's school opening in South Africa. Additionally, the iconic Radio City Rockettes performed their finale number, "Christmas Lights," from the beloved holiday production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes.

"The Bash is part of our holiday tradition," said Kerri Kaplan, president and chief executive officer of the Lustgarten Foundation. "Each year, we look forward to connecting with our friends and supporters, as well as celebrating our achievements over the past year. The Bash also serves a critical purpose for the Foundation as our largest annual fundraiser that continues to help us make progress toward finding new treatments and earlier detection methods for pancreatic cancer. We are so grateful to MSG and AMC Networks for supporting our mission to end pancreatic cancer and for hosting this exciting annual fundraising event."

As the world's largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research, the Foundation has been the leader in advancing the understanding and treatment of pancreatic cancer and earlier this year opened its fourth dedicated pancreatic cancer research laboratory at Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland. The laboratory at Johns Hopkins joins three existing Lustgarten Foundation dedicated pancreatic cancer research laboratories at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The Foundation also named Elizabeth M. Jaffee, M.D., the immediate past president of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), as its new Chief Medical Advisor. Dr. Jaffee is an internationally recognized expert in cancer immunology, with specific expertise in preclinical and early clinical development of immunotherapies for pancreatic cancer. And, because of long-time Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek's openness about his personal pancreatic cancer experience and through the support of several competitors in the annual Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions (ToC), the Foundation was able to reach millions of Americans with vital information about the disease. The ToC's play-along challenge raised more than $67,000.