Hobo Johnson Released Second Album via Reprise Records/Warner Records

Sacramento artist Hobo Johnson has released his hotly anticipated second studio album The Fall of Hobo Johnson via Reprise Records / Warner Records. It's the follow-up to his debut album The Rise of Hobo Johnson, which marked the arrival of one of the most innovative rising new artists on the scene making music in a class of his own. Hobo Johnson also unveils a video for the standout "Mover Awayer" from the new album.

The Fall of Hobo Johnson follows a string of tracks and compelling visuals released from the project including the gigantic lead single "Typical Story" (produced by Jason Evigan), of which NPR said "has a ridiculously catchy chorus," and has been streamed over 10 million times across platforms. Additional previously released tracks include "Uglykid" and "Subaru Crosstrek XV" (produced by Ryan Lewis) from the album. Hobo also has played Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and both Reading and Leeds Festivals in the UK. Additionally, he graced the stage on Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this summer with a momentous performance of "Typical Story."

With a metaphorical title, The Fall of Hobo Johnson is about all of the things that Hobo has gone through from living out of his '94 Toyota Corolla to the explosion of his music leading him to living the life of a working musician. Namely, a lot of falling: falling in love, falling out of it and falling apart when it was over. He's still blurring the line between singer and rapper and poet. A lot of what you hear on the album came straight from his laptop, the same as everything he's released so far. But it's Hobo on a whole new level. Lyrically he's evolved from the hyper-personal point of view of his earlier work to talking about more universal topics like politics, history and the future.

NME attests "as a newly appointed member of the proudly unconventional pop stars club, his latest body work is a worthy representation of who he is: a talented and undeniably funny underdog with an addictive persona."

Hobo Johnson and his band The Lovemakers will be hitting the road this fall on The Fall Tour of Hobo Johnson, starting October 9th in Seattle, WA. In addition to the tour, Hobo will be performing at Voodoo Festival in New Orleans (full dates below).

2019 TOUR DATES:

OCTOBER

10/9: Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/10: Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/11: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/13: San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

10/14: Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern

10/16: Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

10/18: Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

10/19: Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

10/21: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/22: San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

10/23: Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/24: Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/25: New Orleans, LA @Voodoo Festival

10/30: Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

10/31: Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium

NOVEMBER

11/2: Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

11/3: Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/4: Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

11/6: Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

11/7: New York, NY @ Playstation Theater

11/8: Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

11/10: Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/11: Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/13: Toronto, ON @ Danforth

11/14: Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

11/15: Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/16: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/17: Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

11/19: Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

11/20: Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

11/22: Saint Louis, MO @ Pageant

11/23: Kansas City, MO @ Truman

11/24: Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

11/26: Denver, CO @ Ogden

11/29: Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

DECEMBER

12/4: Berlin, Germany @ Privat Club

12/5: Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich

12/7: Paris, France @ LA MAROQUINERIE

12/8: Cologne, Germany @ MTC

12/10: Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

12/11: Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall

12/12: Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

12/13: Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Olympia

12/15: Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

12/16: Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange

12/18: Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy Sheffield

12/19: London, UK @ Roundhouse

12/28: Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ Wildlands 2019

12/28 - 1/1: Lardner, VIC, Australia @ Beyond The Valley 2019

12/28 - 1/1: Glenworth Valley, NSW, Australia @ Lost Paradise 2019

12/31 - 1/1: Perth, WA, Australia @ Origin Fields 2019





