Hobo Johnson Released Second Album via Reprise Records/Warner Records
Sacramento artist Hobo Johnson has released his hotly anticipated second studio album The Fall of Hobo Johnson via Reprise Records / Warner Records. It's the follow-up to his debut album The Rise of Hobo Johnson, which marked the arrival of one of the most innovative rising new artists on the scene making music in a class of his own. Hobo Johnson also unveils a video for the standout "Mover Awayer" from the new album.
The Fall of Hobo Johnson follows a string of tracks and compelling visuals released from the project including the gigantic lead single "Typical Story" (produced by Jason Evigan), of which NPR said "has a ridiculously catchy chorus," and has been streamed over 10 million times across platforms. Additional previously released tracks include "Uglykid" and "Subaru Crosstrek XV" (produced by Ryan Lewis) from the album. Hobo also has played Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and both Reading and Leeds Festivals in the UK. Additionally, he graced the stage on Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this summer with a momentous performance of "Typical Story."
With a metaphorical title, The Fall of Hobo Johnson is about all of the things that Hobo has gone through from living out of his '94 Toyota Corolla to the explosion of his music leading him to living the life of a working musician. Namely, a lot of falling: falling in love, falling out of it and falling apart when it was over. He's still blurring the line between singer and rapper and poet. A lot of what you hear on the album came straight from his laptop, the same as everything he's released so far. But it's Hobo on a whole new level. Lyrically he's evolved from the hyper-personal point of view of his earlier work to talking about more universal topics like politics, history and the future.
NME attests "as a newly appointed member of the proudly unconventional pop stars club, his latest body work is a worthy representation of who he is: a talented and undeniably funny underdog with an addictive persona."
Hobo Johnson and his band The Lovemakers will be hitting the road this fall on The Fall Tour of Hobo Johnson, starting October 9th in Seattle, WA. In addition to the tour, Hobo will be performing at Voodoo Festival in New Orleans (full dates below).
2019 TOUR DATES:
OCTOBER
10/9: Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/10: Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
10/11: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/13: San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
10/14: Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern
10/16: Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
10/18: Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
10/19: Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
10/21: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/22: San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
10/23: Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/24: Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/25: New Orleans, LA @Voodoo Festival
10/30: Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
10/31: Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium
NOVEMBER
11/2: Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
11/3: Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/4: Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore
11/6: Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
11/7: New York, NY @ Playstation Theater
11/8: Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore
11/10: Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
11/11: Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/13: Toronto, ON @ Danforth
11/14: Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak
11/15: Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/16: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
11/17: Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
11/19: Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
11/20: Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
11/22: Saint Louis, MO @ Pageant
11/23: Kansas City, MO @ Truman
11/24: Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
11/26: Denver, CO @ Ogden
11/29: Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
DECEMBER
12/4: Berlin, Germany @ Privat Club
12/5: Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich
12/7: Paris, France @ LA MAROQUINERIE
12/8: Cologne, Germany @ MTC
12/10: Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
12/11: Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall
12/12: Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
12/13: Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Olympia
12/15: Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
12/16: Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange
12/18: Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy Sheffield
12/19: London, UK @ Roundhouse
12/28: Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ Wildlands 2019
12/28 - 1/1: Lardner, VIC, Australia @ Beyond The Valley 2019
12/28 - 1/1: Glenworth Valley, NSW, Australia @ Lost Paradise 2019
12/31 - 1/1: Perth, WA, Australia @ Origin Fields 2019