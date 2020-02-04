Hit Fiction Podcast ENCOUNTER PARTY! Starring Theatre And Improv Veterans Releases Second Season

Play+1 and Charging Moose Media are have announced the release of the second season of their hit podcast, Encounter Party! The first season has over 21,000 total downloads to date and spent over 7 weeks on Apple Podcasts' New & Noteworthy Charts for the Games & Hobbies category.

The weekly podcast is led by Brian David Judkins (the artist behind the popular Ukiyo-pop art series), and features actors from across the country. The cast includes LA-based Andrew Krug (NY: Motherboard, 'Tis a Pity She's a Whore), Chicago-based Landree Fleming (Paramount, Drury Lane, TV: Chicago PD), Milwaukee-based Sarah Babe (Plot Points Podcast), and New York-based actors David Huynh (National Asian American Theatre Co, Oregon Shakespeare Co), and Ned Donovan (The Hunted: Encore, At the Table: A Play Reading Series).

With a focus on character and narrative, Encounter Party! blurs the line between Actual Play and Audio Drama. Its story-driven editing means that everyone, from lifelong fans of D&D to complete newcomers, will enjoy this show. Each episode is carefully edited to turn around 3 hours of recorded audio into episodes between 45 and 75 minutes long. This focus on character and story has built an active fan following, leading to a 5-star average rating on all major podcast platforms, and many listener reviews calling it the "best D&D podcast!" Encounter Party! is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

You can connect with the cast and team of Encounter Party! on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and interact with them directly by joining their Facebook group, "The Encounter Party". You can also meet the team in-person at conventions throughout the year. Find out where on the official Facebook page, or on their website at EncounterParty.com.

Play +1 is a new media and entertainment company dedicated to interactive digital projects and art instillations. In addition to coproducing Encounter Party!, they also produce the podcast Living in Fantasy, a satirical news program of "real stories of real people from the fantasy realm." They manage both digital and in-person gallery events for acclaimed artist, Brian David Judkins, curating booth of his Ukiyo-pop and Pokiyo-e collections. Learn more about their tour dates at ukiyo-pop.com.

Charging Moose Media is a New York City-based digital content production company. Their award-winning rock musical, action comedy web series about NYC vampire slayers, The Hunted: Encore, placed #31 in the world, and #5 from the USA in the 2018 Web Series World Cup. Their first podcast, At the Table: A Play Reading Series features new plays from emerging playwrights produced as audio dramas with New York and Broadway actors. Learn more about them and check out more projects at ChargingMooseMedia.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You