Hippie Sabotage Return with Two New Singles 'Overdrive' & 'Wrong Time'

Los Angeles production duo Hippie Sabotage release two new singles 'Overdrive' and 'Wrong Time' ahead of their Spring Direction of Dreams tour.

Combining electric guitar riffs with melodious drumming, Hippie Sabotage utilize a stripped-down production for 'Overdrive'. Driven by deep and emotional vocals, the track opens the doors to a more introspective side of the duo. Sprinkled with the signature chill wave sound that the duo is known to deliver, 'Overdrive' is a step forward in Hippie Sabotage's production.

Opening with a rolling guitar line, 'Wrong Time' breaks open with Jeff's somber vocals and the kick of a bass drum. The song captures the push and pull of a relationship, as Jeff sings, "There's no going back and forth now... You're either with me or against me I'm gonna stand out here... The truth is something that you should not fear." With melancholy lyrics layered over a smooth psychedelia production, 'Wrong Time' showcases the duos broad range of talent.

Hippie Sabotage, made up of brothers Kevin and Jeff Saurer, have carved their way through the music industry from high school bedroom producers to mainstage festival acts with over 1 Billion Spotify streams. Best known for their singles "Stay High," "Trust Nobody," and "Devil Eyes", the Sacramento born brothers have created a sound that is rooted in electronic music with strong elements of hip hop, psych rock and chill wave. Hippie Sabotage brings this sound to life with an electrifying live set that thrilled audiences across some of 2019's biggest festivals, like Austin City Limits, Made in America, Hangout Fest, Day N Vegas, Bumbershoot, Electric Forest and more.

This Spring, Hippie Sabotage will be embarking on their Direction of Dreams Tour! Kicking things off in Santa Ana, CA on Feb. 26th, Hippie Sabotage will be making 32 stops across the US with supporting acts ilo ilo and Sebastian Paul! Fans can catch the Hippies in Chicago, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, and at their first ever headlining show at Colorado's legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater! All tour dates listed below.



Direction of Dreams Tour Dates:



February 26th - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *

February 27th - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

February 28th - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory*

February 29th - San Francisco @ The Warfield *

March 3rd - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory *

March 5th - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

March 6th - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

March 7th - Salt Lake City, UT @ Union *

March 10th - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

March 11th - Austin, TX @ Stubbs *

March 12th - Houston, TX @ Stereo Live *

March 13th - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore *

March 14th - Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Theatre *

March 15th - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm *

March 17th - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

March 18th - Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore *

March 19th - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live! *

March 20th - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

March 21st - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

March 23rd - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's *

March 24th - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

March 25th - Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall *

March 26th - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live *

March 27th - Chicago, IL @ Aragon ^

March 28th - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore ^

March 30th - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater ^

March 31st - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater ^

April 1st - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^

April 2nd - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^

April 3rd - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl^

April 4th - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl^

May 7th - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks #





