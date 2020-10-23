Hippie Sabotage Announce Live Halloween Drive-In Show

The socially distant live show will take place at the Bradley Ranch Winery on October 31st.

Hippie Sabotage make a triumphant return to their hometown of Sacramento this Halloween for a socially distant drive-in show. An exclusive Northern California performance for 2020, the socially distant live show will take place at the Bradley Ranch Winery on October 31st.



Sacramento born, LA-based production duo made up of brothers Kevin & Jeff Saurer, Hippie Sabotage got their start as bedroom producers in middle school after obsessing over the music used in their favourite skateboarding videos. In 2014, Hippie Sabotage skyrocketed to #1 on Billboard's Next Big Sound chart after releasing their remix of Tove Lo's 'Habits (Stay High)' (752M YouTube Plays) and have since surpassed over 1 Billion Spotify Streams.



Over the years they've cultivated a signature sound rooted in electronic music which takes cues from hip hop, psych rock, and chillwave, all pulled together by Jeff's killer guitar skills, deeply relatable lyrics and Kevin's big beat production. The Hippie's recently dropped their accomplished debut album Red Moon Rising which touched on themes of overcoming adversity and escapism.



A staple on major festival lineups, last year, they played at Austin City Limits, Made In America, Day N Vegas, Bumbershoot, Burning Man, Electric Forest, Splash House, and Hangout Fest. They are scheduled to headline Red Rocks in 2021.



Tickets for Hippie Sabotage Halloween Drive-In start from $99 and are available to purchase now!



Details

Sat, October 31, 2020

6:00 PM - 11:00 PM PDT

Ticket link



Location

Bradley Ranch Winery

11070 Bradley Ranch Road

Elk Grove, CA 95624

