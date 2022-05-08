Hip Hop's TOOSII Drops New Single and Video for 'Keeper'

Toosii returns with his first single of 2022, "Keeper" - a richly atmospheric track with hypnotic percussion that celebrates finding the one you want to grow old with. Tender yet bristling with the realism and humor that are hallmarks of his music, the song reminds us that the 22-year-old Syracuse-born, Raleigh-based artist is indeed a "keeper" - an ever-evolving, ever-surprising career artist who grinds like he's up next but has, in fact, already arrived. Released today by South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, "Keeper" is available for download / streaming HERE.

The official video for "Keeper," which also dropped today, explores what makes someone a "keeper." Producer/director Brian Robles, who previously helmed the videos for Toosii's "Sapiosexual" and "Shallow," combines Toosii's performance of the song with footage of several couples, at different stages of their relationships - including Toosii and his girlfriend Samaria - living out their love in real life. View the video, which was shot in Los Angeles, HERE, and be sure to catch the final frames, where Toosii reveals how he knew Samaria was a "keeper."

He recorded "Keeper" in Atlanta with The Loopholes, who also collaborated with Toosii on his 2021 mixtape, Thank You For Believing, which earned acclaim from tastemakers like The Fader, Complex, and The Source. A deluxe edition of the mixtape, Thank You For Believing: The Manifestation, which included 10 additional original songs, later followed.

With a gift for drenching real lyrics in rich emotion, Toosii is one of rap's most relatable new stars. He began 2021 as a member of XXL's esteemed Freshman Class. By year's end, he had crossed the threshold of one billion global catalog streams, performed at Rolling Loud Miami & LA, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits and completed his first U.S. headline tour, which included sold-out shows in New York City, Chicago, Washington, DC, Boston, Houston, and Orlando. Toosii's red-hot streak continued with the three-track capsule Pretty Girls Love Toosii, released in December 2021.

HotNewHipHop observed, "He's one of the strongest young faces rising in the rap game, impressing the masses with his emotional melodies and his raw storytelling." VMAN declared, "Rising artist Toosii is taking over the rap universe."