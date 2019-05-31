Hinder Kicks Off 'Lucky 7' Tour

Multi-platinum rockers Hinder have kicked off their three month N. American trek, taking the across the country and back through early September. The first portion of the run has openers Saving Abel, American Sin and Adarna and the second leg hasRoyal Bliss kicking the evening off.

"This tour is going to be an absolute blast! We can't wait to reconnect with our old friends in Saving Abel and Royal Bliss as well as create some new relationships with American Sin and The Adarna. This is a tour you're not going to want to miss!" Drummer Cody Hanson.

Hinder recently released a single entitled 'Halo', their first new music since the 2017 full length release The Reign. The band plans to release their seventh studio LP later this year that will be the first they do completely on their own terms. Cody Hanson explains: "We're excited about releasing the next album, but in a different way than usual. We've never had the opportunity before to completely control every aspect of the creative process until now. We've worked really hard to get to this point and we can't wait to share the outcome with our fans!"





As one of the few rock bands to grab massive cross-over success, Hinder's 2005 debut album,Extreme Behavior, climbed to #6 on the Billboard 200 chart and was the 2nd Top Rock Album. 'Get Stoned' would be the album's first radio single, climbing to a #4 mainstream rock spot. What followed would end up being one of the biggest songs of the year, 'Lips of an Angel', which peaked within thetop 10 across several Billboard singles charts, including #1 at Top 40 and Pop 100. Extreme Behavior has since been certified 3x Platinum. In 2008 their sophomore effort, Take It To The Limit, surpassed their debut by peaking at #4 on the Billboard 200 and hitting the Mainstream Rock chart at #3 with single 'Use Me.' This solidified Hinder as the biggest new breakout rock act and catapulting them into packed arenas worldwide with the likes of Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe,Nickelback, 3 Doors Down, Papa Roach, and many others. Hinder proved consistent record hit making by following up with a #1 Top Modern Rock/Alternative Album, All



Tour Dates:

May 31 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel

Jun 01 - Huntington, WV - V Club

Jun 02 - Easton, PA - One Square Center

Jun 04 - London, ON - London Music Hall

Jun 05 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile West

Jun 06 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

Jun 07 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's Pub

Jun 08 - Portland, ME - Aura

Jun 09 - Farmington Hills, MI - Harley Fest

Jun 11 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Jun 12 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

Jun 13 - Greer, SC - The Spinning Jenny

Jun 14 - Johnson City, TN - Capones

Jun 15 - Lynchburg, VA The Lounge @ Ledo

Jun 16 - Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim

Jun 18 - Jackson, TN Hub City Brewery

Jun 19 - Springfield, MO - The Complex

Jun 20 - Lincoln, NE -

Jun 21 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge & Event Hall

Jun 22 - Paire Du Chien, WI - Music Fights Back Festival

Jun 23 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater

Jun 25 - Toledo, OH - Civic Music Hall

Jun 26 - Washington, DC - U Hall

Jun 27 - Ocean City, MD - Cowboy Coast Saloon

Jun 28 - Boardman, OH - Rock N Ribs

Jun 29 - Princeton, WV - Chuck Mathena Center

Jul 17 - Co Springs, CO -

Jul 18 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

Jul 19 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

Jul 20 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

Jul 21 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

Jul 23 - Fresno, CA - Strummers

Jul 24 - Stateline, NV - Montbleu Resort

Jul 25 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

Jul 26 - Big Bear Lake, CA - The Cave

Jul 27 - Agoura Hills, CA -

Jul 28 - Santa Clarita, CA -

Jul 31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal Bar

Aug 02 -Sturgis, SD -

Aug 03 -Golden, CO - Buffalo Rose

Aug 04 -Merriam, KS - Aftershock

Aug 06 -LaCrosse, WI - Cavalier Theatre

Aug 07 -Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

Aug 09 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

Aug 10 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin The River

Aug 22 - Dubuque, IA - Backwater Stage Q Casino

Aug 24 - Dubuque, IA -

