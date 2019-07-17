Hinder Adds New Dates to Leg Two Of 'Lucky 7' Tour

Multi-platinum rockers Hinder start the second leg of their'Lucky 7' Tour tonight. Royal Bliss open the bill. More dates have been added through September seeing the band head down south. Hinder will announce plans for new music in the upcoming weeks.

Hinder most recently released a single entitled 'Halo', their first new music since the 2017 full length The Reign. The band plans to release their seventh studio LP later this year that will be the first they do completely on their own terms. Cody Hanson explains: "We're excited about releasing the next album, but in a different way than usual. We've never had the opportunity before to completely control every aspect of the creative process until now. We've worked really hard to get to this point and we can't wait to share the outcome with our fans!"

Hinder formed in 2001 and have remained at the top of their game supported by a solid and steady fanbase. The proof is in the numbers, selling over 4 million albums and 10 million singles and amassing more than 150 million video views. The band has also seen more than 100 million streams and growing.



As one of the few rock bands to grab massive cross-over success, Hinder's 2005 debut album,Extreme Behavior, climbed to #6 on the Billboard 200 chart and was the 2nd Top Rock Album. 'Get Stoned' would be the album's first radio single, climbing to a #4 mainstream rock spot. What followed would end up being one of the biggest songs of the year, 'Lips of an Angel', which peaked within thetop 10 across several Billboard singles charts, including #1 at Top 40 and Pop 100. Extreme Behavior has since been certified 3x Platinum. In 2008 their sophomore effort, Take It To The Limit, surpassed their debut by peaking at #4 on the Billboard 200 and hitting the Mainstream Rock chart at #3 with single 'Use Me.' This solidified Hinder as the biggest new breakout rock act and catapulting them into packed arenas worldwide with the likes of Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe,Nickelback, 3 Doors Down, Papa Roach, and many others. Hinder proved consistent record hit making by following up with a #1 Top Modern Rock/Alternative Album, All American Nightmare (LP 3), and a #3 Top Hard Rock Album, Welcome To The Freakshow (LP 5).

Tour Dates:

Jul 17 - Co Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

Jul 18 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

Jul 19 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

Jul 20 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

Jul 21 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

Jul 23 - Fresno, CA - Strummers

Jul 24 - Stateline, NV - Montbleu Resort

Jul 25 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

Jul 26 - Big Bear Lake, CA - The Cave

Jul 27 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon Club

Jul 28 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon Club

Jul 31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal Bar

Aug 01 - Cheyenne, WY - Asher Upstairs

Aug 02 -Sturgis, SD - Iron Horse Saloon

Aug 03 -Golden, CO - Buffalo Rose

Aug 04 -Merriam, KS - Aftershock

Aug 06 -LaCrosse, WI - Cavalier Theatre

Aug 07 -Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

Aug 09 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

Aug 10 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin The River

Aug 22 - Dubuque, IA - Backwater Stage Q Casino

Aug 24 - Dubuque, IA - Diamond Jo's Casino

Sep 05 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

Sep 06 - Franklin, OH - JD Legends

Sep 07 - Marion, OH - Marion Popcorn Festival

Sep 08 - Concord, VA - DeVault Vineyards

Sep 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds South

Sep 11 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall

Sep 12 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

Sep 13 - Miramar Bech, FL - Village Door Music Hall

Sep 14 - Crystal River, FL - Rock Crusher Pavilion





