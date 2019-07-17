Hinder Adds New Dates to Leg Two Of 'Lucky 7' Tour
Multi-platinum rockers Hinder start the second leg of their'Lucky 7' Tour tonight. Royal Bliss open the bill. More dates have been added through September seeing the band head down south. Hinder will announce plans for new music in the upcoming weeks.
Hinder most recently released a single entitled 'Halo', their first new music since the 2017 full length The Reign. The band plans to release their seventh studio LP later this year that will be the first they do completely on their own terms. Cody Hanson explains: "We're excited about releasing the next album, but in a different way than usual. We've never had the opportunity before to completely control every aspect of the creative process until now. We've worked really hard to get to this point and we can't wait to share the outcome with our fans!"
Hinder formed in 2001 and have remained at the top of their game supported by a solid and steady fanbase. The proof is in the numbers, selling over 4 million albums and 10 million singles and amassing more than 150 million video views. The band has also seen more than 100 million streams and growing.
As one of the few rock bands to grab massive cross-over success, Hinder's 2005 debut album,Extreme Behavior, climbed to #6 on the Billboard 200 chart and was the 2nd Top Rock Album. 'Get Stoned' would be the album's first radio single, climbing to a #4 mainstream rock spot. What followed would end up being one of the biggest songs of the year, 'Lips of an Angel', which peaked within thetop 10 across several Billboard singles charts, including #1 at Top 40 and Pop 100. Extreme Behavior has since been certified 3x Platinum. In 2008 their sophomore effort, Take It To The Limit, surpassed their debut by peaking at #4 on the Billboard 200 and hitting the Mainstream Rock chart at #3 with single 'Use Me.' This solidified Hinder as the biggest new breakout rock act and catapulting them into packed arenas worldwide with the likes of Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe,Nickelback, 3 Doors Down, Papa Roach, and many others. Hinder proved consistent record hit making by following up with a #1 Top Modern Rock/Alternative Album, All American Nightmare (LP 3), and a #3 Top Hard Rock Album, Welcome To The Freakshow (LP 5).
Tour Dates:
Jul 17 - Co Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live
Jul 18 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
Jul 19 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
Jul 20 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
Jul 21 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
Jul 23 - Fresno, CA - Strummers
Jul 24 - Stateline, NV - Montbleu Resort
Jul 25 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose
Jul 26 - Big Bear Lake, CA - The Cave
Jul 27 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon Club
Jul 28 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon Club
Jul 31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal Bar
Aug 01 - Cheyenne, WY - Asher Upstairs
Aug 02 -Sturgis, SD - Iron Horse Saloon
Aug 03 -Golden, CO - Buffalo Rose
Aug 04 -Merriam, KS - Aftershock
Aug 06 -LaCrosse, WI - Cavalier Theatre
Aug 07 -Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
Aug 09 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
Aug 10 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin The River
Aug 22 - Dubuque, IA - Backwater Stage Q Casino
Aug 24 - Dubuque, IA - Diamond Jo's Casino
Sep 05 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
Sep 06 - Franklin, OH - JD Legends
Sep 07 - Marion, OH - Marion Popcorn Festival
Sep 08 - Concord, VA - DeVault Vineyards
Sep 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds South
Sep 11 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall
Sep 12 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen
Sep 13 - Miramar Bech, FL - Village Door Music Hall
Sep 14 - Crystal River, FL - Rock Crusher Pavilion