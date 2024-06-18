Highly Suspect Shares 'The Blue-Eyed Devil' Single

The track is from their upcoming LP "As Above, So Below," due out July 19th.
Last month, Highly Suspect, the trailblazing rock outfit comprised of Johnny Stevens [vocals, guitar], Ryan Meyer [drums, vocals], Rich Meyer [bass, vocals], Matt Kofos [guitar], and Mark Schwartz [keyboards/guitars], announced their latest opus, LP As Above, So Below, due out July 19th via Roadrunner/300/Elektra.
Following up their hot first single, "Summertime Voodoo," Highly Suspect is unveiling the next track from As Above, So Below, "The Blue-Eyed Devil".
"The Blue-Eyed Devil", true to Highly Suspect's nature, is a loud tune marked by wailing guitars and swelling synths. The soulful voice of front man Johnny Stevens is the bow tying together this perfectly packaged rock anthem. Known for defying conventions and embracing their own sonic instincts, this forthcoming album promises to continue the band's tradition of pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo within the rock genre. With As Above, So Below, Highly Suspect invites listeners on a sonic journey that blends their trademark gritty guitars, haunting piano melodies, and off-kilter synths with a newfound sense of introspection and exploration. This album is poised to captivate both longtime fans and newcomers alike with its raw energy and thought-provoking lyricism.
This summer, Highly Suspect will embark on a select series of tour dates across the United States. These dates promise to be electrifying experiences, as the band will play the entire As Above, So Below LP from front to back at these intimate shows.
July 24 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
July 25 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
July 26 - Chicago, IL - Outset
July 27 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
July 29 - Detroit, MI - El Club
August 1 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony
August 2 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg
September 14 - La Crosse, WI - Copeland Park "Altra Rocks" Concert Series
September 21 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
September 26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life 2024
October 11 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock 2024
01. Summertime Voodoo
02. Suicide Machine
03. The Blue-Eyed Devil
04. Mexico
05. Plastic Boxes
06. Melatonia
07. The Reset
08. Run For Your Death (More Pills)
09. Champagne At Our Funeral
10. The 8th Of October (To August 17th)
11. Then, Mickey 2
Never content to follow, Highly Suspect push rock music forward by trusting their instincts and raising a middle finger to everything else. The multi-GRAMMY® Award-nominated and gold-certified band - Johnny Stevens [vocals, guitar], Ryan Meyer [drums, vocals], Rich Meyer [bass, vocals], Matt Kofos [guitar] and Mark Schwartz [keyboards/guitars] - don’t just talk about burning the rules and breaking the mold; they actually do so.
The band’s chemically imbalanced mix of gritty guitars, haunting piano, off-kilter synths, hip-hop production, cinematic vision, and beautifully possessed vocals transformed them into a phenomenon beloved by a diehard global fanbase known as “MCID” [My Crew Is Dope]. After grinding it out as an underground curiosity, they scraped a path to mainstream infamousness with their 2015 full-length debut, Mister Asylum. It earned a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Rock Album” as the single “Lydia” received a nomination for “Best Rock Song” was certified gold by the RIAA.
The 2016 follow-up The Boy Who Died Wolf roared to life with the gold-selling “My Name Is Human,” which catapulted to #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart and garnered a GRAMMY® Nomination for “Best Rock Song.” 2019’s MCID affirmed them as the rare outfit who could collaborate with Young Thug and Gojira on the same album. Loudwire hailed the latter among the “50 Best Rock Albums of 2019.”
With hundreds of millions of streams and sold out shows on multiple continents, Highly Suspect charged ahead of the pack again on 2022’s The Midnight Demon Club with no compromises and no apologies as they challenged rock to be dangerous and maybe even life-changing again. Now in 2024, they are gearing up to share their latest opus, As Above, So Below, due out July 19th via Roadrunner/300/Elektra.
Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine
